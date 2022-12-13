Recruiting Notebook: Panthers Narrow in on Florida Prep School

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

8:45 AM

Two new high school prospects now hold offers from the Panthers.

Brennan Johnson, an unrated linebacker from Virginia picked up a Pitt offer recently. Johnson, a 6'0 and 190-pound sophomore, holds offers from Maimi (OH), Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

The Panthers continued to recruit Belen Jesuit High School intensely, offering a third prospect from the school in 24 hours. Davion Dixon, a 6'3, 300-pound sophomore defensive lineman from Miami, Florida, added an offer from Pitt to his impressive list of interests. Auburn, Louisville, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan State and Syracuse are already involved.

Add another 2025 defensive back to that mix after 6'1, 170-pound Alex Graham of Class Technical High School in Detroit, Michigan received an offer from secondaries coach Archie Collins. Michigan has recruited Graham the hardest so far, but Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Tennesee have gotten in on his recruitment as well.

7:00 AM

The Panthers have handed out a few more scholarship offers. Brandon Davis-Swain, a four-star linebacker, a top-100 recruit in the class of 2024 and a teammate of another Pitt target, Kari Jackson - also got an offer. Notre Dame, Michigan State, Kentucky, Illinois and West Virginia are pursuing him the hardest.

Sticking in the state of Michigan, a sophomore offensive lineman/defensive tackle, Avery Gach of Birmingham Groves High School has been offered by the Panthers. Maryland, Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State have already extended offers.

Bryce Fitzgerald, a sophomore receiver from Miami, Florida picked one up too. Syracuse was the first school to extend an offer to Fitzgerald.

Unrated 2024 running back Khamani Alexander of Belen Jesuit High School - same as Fitzgerald - rounds out the crop of high schoolers to pick up Pitt offers overnight. Alexander holds offers from Syracuse, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee and Marshall as well.

6:30 PM

Pat Narduzzi and Corey Sanders were in Florida last night, visiting one of the top recruits committed to the Panthers in the 2023 class, three-star defensive lineman Antonio Camon.

