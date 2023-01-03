Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Offers Sophomore LB from Powerhouse Florida High School

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

7:00 AM

The Panthers have continued to recruit the ranks of Florida high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas heavily. Pitt is in contact with a few players from that school and their latest offer went to 2025 linebacker Martin Rhyne. It's his first Power 5 offer. Kentucky was in to offer shortly after.

