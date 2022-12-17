Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Offers Four-Star OL from Georgia

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

Pitt is trying to pry an elite offensive lineman away from his commitment to Georgia. Bo Hugley, a four-star tackle prospect from Langston Hughes High School picked up an offer from the Panthers last night.

Unrated 2025 wide receiver Kyle Washington also got an offer around the same time. Louisville is the only other school to extend an offer.

High school recruiting hits its unofficial home stretch over the next five days and Pitt is trying to pick up a final set of priority targets before next week's early signing day, which has become the de facto signing day for most high school recruits.

The Panthers will have at least three prospective visitors on campus this weekend, according to reports from Panther Lair's Chris Peak, with the potential for more to join them. Three-star California receiver Israel Polk, safety Cruce Brookins and defensive lineman Maverick Gracio will be in Pittsburgh to take in the program and figure out their next move.

