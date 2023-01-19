Recruiting Notebook: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Visits Aliquippa Targets

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

7:00 AM

Pat Narduzzi took two trips out to Aliquippa last night to visit with some Pitt targets out there, according to a report from Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

6:30 AM

Even with their quarterback room still well-stocked from the past year of recruiting, the Panthers are still out looking for signal-caller depth. They hope to add 2024 Savannah, Tennessee product Carter Smith to the mix soon. Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti and assistant quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBasio extended an offer recently.

So far, his interests have come almost exclusively from the FCS level. Austin Peay and North Alabama have given him a look and so has FBS Middle Tennesee. There are no Power 5 offers to speak of.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt HC Jeff Capel Sees Good Things at Louisville Despite Rough Start

Pitt at Louisville: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Pitt-Notre Dame Game Scheduled for Halloween Weekend

Race to Rock Bottom: 2018 Pitt vs 2023 Louisville

Former Pitt QB Kenny Pickett Hoping for Reunion with Jordan Addison

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Moves up to Projected Nine Seed