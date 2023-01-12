Skip to main content

Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Target Visits Penn State

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

7:00 AM

Unrated 2024 Cardinal Gibbons High School tight end Colton Heinrich is taking a visit to Penn State in a couple of weeks. The Nittany Lions haven't offered yet, but Virginia Tech, Kentucky, UCF and Wake Forest have. 

6:30 AM

Pitt target Jay'Quan Bostic - a 2024 wide receiver and defensive back from Taft High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, has earned an offer from Miami (OH). Pitt was the first Power 5 program to extend an offer, with West Virginia and Kentucky following behind. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pitt at Duke: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Report: RB Vincent Davis Enters Transfer Portal

Former Blue Devil Stars Meet as Head Coaches in Pitt-Duke Game

After Five Years, Pitt HC Jeff Capel Finds Footing in New Neighborhood

Pitt Lands Commitment from LSU Transfer RB Derrick Davis

Pitt's 2023 Recruiting Class Learns ACC's Physical Demands at Clemson Game

USATSI_19770673_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt at Duke Takeaways: Panthers Miss on Golden Opportunity

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19700838_168388034_lowres
Recruiting

Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Target Visits Penn State

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19769724_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt at Duke Live Feed: Second Half Struggles Sink Panthers

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_10612684_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt at Duke: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19676379_168388034_lowres
Football

Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Discharged from Buffalo Hospital

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19023942_168388034_lowres
Football

Report: Pitt RB Vincent Davis Enters Transfer Portal

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19640660_168388034_lowres
Basketball

After Five Years, Pitt HC Jeff Capel Finds Footing in New Neighborhood

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19741845_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Former Blue Devil Stars Meet as Head Coaches in Pitt-Duke Game

By Stephen Thompson