Recruiting Notebook: Pitt WR Target Decoldest Crawford Headed Elsewhere

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

1:30 PM

A transfer wide reciever is off the board after Decoldest Crawford picks Louisiana Tech over Pitt and others.

7:00 AM

2025 offensive lineman - four-star Jaleyne Matthews - has also earned an offer from the Panthers. They'll face some stiff competition for the 6'6, 300-pound tackle from Toms River, New Jersey - 14 Power 5 programs, including Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and West Virginia have already offered and more have shown interest.

6:30 AM

6'5, 305-pound offensive lineman Tyler Burnham, a product of Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, New Jersey, is the latest 2024 prospect to earn a Pitt offer. He's already heard from Duke, Syracuse and West Virginia, who have all extended offers themsleves. Notre Dame, Penn State and Rutgers have shown interest but not offered.

