SI

President Trump Signs Executive Order Prohibiting Third-Party Pay-for-Play Payments

Trump’s latest executive order takes aim at college athletics and NIL.

Mike McDaniel

President Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting third-party pay-for-play payments.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting third-party pay-for-play payments. / Ken Ruinard / staff, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that will reportedly prohibit third-party pay-for-play payments in college athletics, according to an announcement from the White House via Pete Nakos of On3.

As part of the executive order, the president also directed the Secretary of Labor and the National Labor Relations Board to ensure that athletes are to be classified as amateurs and not employees.

While third-party pay-for-play payments are prohibited under the executive order, the order does "not apply to legitimate fair-market value compensation that a third party provides for an athlete, such as for a brand endorsement."

Shortly after news of the executive order broke, NCAA president Charlie Baker released a statement on the matter.

It remains to be seen if and how this executive order will be enforced, but the promulgation from the president comes shortly after House lawyers and Power Five conference commissioners settled a dispute with the College Sports Commission that would relax guidelines around the validity of third-market deals from NIL collectives.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College