Big Ten Network Televising All 3 Games in Purdue-Illinois Baseball Series
All three games of the Purdue-Illinois baseball series will be televised on Big Ten Network later this week. Both teams announced the news on Monday. This weekend marks the final one of the conference's regular season schedule before entering tournament play.
Because of Big Ten Network's coverage, there have some time changes to the three-game series, which runs from Thursday, May 16 through Saturday, May 18 and will be played at Alexander Field in West Lafayette, Ind. Here's the updated schedule, per Purdue's social media team:
Game 1: Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET
Game 2: Friday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET
Game 3: Saturday, May 18 at 3 p.m. ET
Heading into the final series of the regular season, Illinois sits in first place in the Big Ten standings. The Fighting Illini own a conference record of 15-6 and are 30-17 overall. Purdue is in a three-way tie for third place with a 13-8 record in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers are 33-19 on the year.
Indiana and Michigan are also 13-8 in Big Ten play this season. Purdue dropped series to both the Hoosiers and Wolverines earlier this year. Indiana and Michigan play a three-game series in Bloomington, Ind. this weekend.
At 14-7, Nebraska sits in second place all alone. The Huskers close out the regular season with a three-game series against Michigan State.
There's a lot of drama heading into the final regular season weekend of the Big Ten season. Would you want it any other way?