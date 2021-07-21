Sports Illustrated home
Cleveland Indians Sign Purdue Baseball Catcher Zac Fascia to Free Agent Deal

After going undrafted in last week's 2021 MLB Draft, Purdue catcher Zac Fascia is getting a chance to play at the next level. Fascia has signed a free agent deal with the Cleveland Indians.
Author:
Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue catcher Zac Fascia earned a chance to play at the next level. The Cleveland Indians signed Starnes to a free agent deal after he went undrafted in the 2021 MLB Draft last week. 

As a fifth-year senior, Fascia appeared in 39 games for the Boilermakers last season, including 35 starts. He stepped up to the plate 139 times and recorded 39 hits, 20 RBI, 19 runs and three home runs. 

Before joining the Purdue baseball program, Fascia played two seasons at Indian Hills College in Ottumwa, Iowa. There, he was a two-time NJCAA Region XI Defensive Player of the Year as the starting catcher. 

In 37 games for Moose Jaw, Fascia batted .281 with 18 RBI and 25 runs scored while recording more walks than strikeouts. He also pitched in nine games for the team, registering four saves and 12 strikeouts while allowing six hits in nine innings

In three years of play with the Boilermakers, Fascia started in 102 games. He totaled 107 hits, 66 RBI, 53 runs and eight home runs. After the 2018 season, Fascia was selected by the New York Mets in the 37th round of the MLB Draft. He then decided to return to Purdue to finish his college career. 

