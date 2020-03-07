Purdue Loses Sixth Straight Game, Falling to Western Kentucky 11-2

Purdue dropped their sixth consecutive game in row, falling to Western Kentucky 11-2. Another big inning given up drowned the Boilermakers when they gave up six runs in the bottom of the third inning.

The Hilltoppers clinched at least a series win over Purdue by winning Friday and Saturday's contests.

Purdue (6-7) got off to the start they wanted to when they turned Ben Nisle's leadoff single in the top of the second inning into a run coming from the bat of Bryce Bonner who delivered with a two-out RBI single.

The Hilltoppers (10-4) tied the game quickly in the bottom of the frame on a two-RBI single of their own. The tying run scored in controversial fashion after a base runner was tagged out at third base for the final out, but Western Kentucky was given the benefit of the doubt and the run was counted as Jackson Swiney slid simultaneously into home plate.

It was the bottom of the third inning, however, that burned the Boilermakers again for the second day in a row. Western Kentucky scored six runs all facing two outs. Seven consecutive Hilltoppers reached base and the runs were scored via a three-run home run and a three-run double.

Cory Brooks (2-2) was handed the loss going 4.1 innings giving up nine hits and eight runs in a frustrating start.

Western Kentucky added two insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings off of an RBI-single and solo-homer, respectively.

Purdue scored their second run of the ball game in the top of the eighth when Evan Albrecht doubled down the left field line scoring Kyle LaPlante.

Western Kentucky added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth for good measure to secure an 11-2 victory.

Sean Bergeron (2-0) went the distance on the mound for the Hilltoppers only giving up nine base hits on the afternoon. Western Kentucky scored eight of their 11 runs facing two outs.

Purdue tries to avoid getting swept in the series finale tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET.

Related items on Purdue baseball