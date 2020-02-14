BoilermakersCountry
Purdue Baseball: Boilers Set to Open Season in Florida vs. Hofstra

Brett Douglas

Opening day for the 2020 Purdue baseball team finally has arrived, as the Boilermakers begin a four-game series against the Hofstra Pride in the first meeting between the two clubs. 

Purdue, 20-34 in 2019, will be the home team against Hofstra (18-31-1 in 2019), although the series will take place in Sanford, Fla. at Historic Sanford Memorial Stadium

Here are the particulars on this weekend's series:

  • Who: Hofstra Pride (0-0) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (0-0)
  • When: Game 1: Friday, Feb. 14, 3 p.m. ET; Games 2-3 (Doubleheader),  Saturday, Feb. 15, 1 p.m. ET; Game 4: Sunday, Feb. 16, Noon ET
  • Where: Historic Sanford Memorial Stadium, Sanford, Fla.
  • Probably starters: Game 1: Jack Jett (Hofstra) vs. Trent Johnson (Purdue); Game 2: Steven Boscia (Hofstra) vs. Jett Jackson (Purdue); Game 3: Ryan Rue (Hofstra) vs. TBA for Purdue. Game 4: TBA for both schools.
  • All-Time Series: First meeting between schools.
  • Radio: WSHY, 104.3-FM

Here are three things to know about the weekend series:

1. Knowing the opponent

Hofstra had a lackluster season in the Colonial Athletic Association in 2019, but the Pride return most key contributors this season. They have 12 of 15 pitchers back from last season and they also return nine players on the offensive end who saw plenty of action at the plate.

2. Keys to the series

Purdue's major cause for concern last season was on the offensive end, so it would be nice for the Boilermakers to start off the season with an offensive explosion or two. First-year coach Greg Goff is looking for balance from both sides of the plate.

"There are so many teams now with those specialty guys that can come in and get those guys out, so you need to be really careful with putting a bunch of lefties together, a bunch of righties together, so it does give us some balance for sure," Goff said on a podcast earlier this week.

Four-year starting senior center fielder Skyler Hunter should be the guy to ignite things for the Purdue offense. He will most likely lead off and his ability to switch-hit is an added bonus.

3. Best pitcher's duel of the series

Look no further than Opening Day, as two experienced hurlers take the mound for both teams, as the best pitching matchup of the weekend.

Purdue will call on junior right-hander, Trent Johnson, who will be making his 15th career start. That experience will be huge for Purdue, both as a pitcher and as a leader on this young team. "I think experience more than anything (will be important),'' he said.

Hofstra will start senior right-hander Jack Jett, who was 2-3 with a 5.52 ERA. His numbers were much better at the end of last season, and he played in the Cape Cod Summer League last year as well.  

