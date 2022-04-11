Skip to main content
Purdue Pitcher Jackson Smeltz One of Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week

Purdue left-handed pitcher Jackson Smeltz was one of 11 players named to Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week list. He recorded 13 strikeouts in eight innings pitched during the team's series against Indiana over the weekend.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a 2-1 series victory over in-state rival Indiana over the weekend, Purdue redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Jackson Smeltz was named one of Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week. 

Smeltz struck out 13 batters against the Hoosiers over the span of eight innings and didn't allow a single run in the series. He matched the most strikeouts ever by a left-handed pitcher for the Boilermakers.

This season, Purdue baseball boasts a 21-7 overall record with a 3-4 mark in Big Ten play. The team started the season with 15 straight wins. 

Smeltz has pitched 44 total innings for the Boilermakers in 2022, accounting for a 2.66 earned run average while being credited with five wins. He has recorded a team-high 64 strikeouts after appearing in eight games on the year. 

Purdue baseball is scheduled to go on the road for a three-game series with Penn State in as many days, beginning on Thursday. 

Collegiate Baseball’s National Players Of The Week

Announced Monday, April 11, 2022 

  • CF Ryan Cermak, Illinois State
  • LF Matthew Higgins, Bellarmine
  • RHP Cooper Rawls, Louisiana
  • DH Vincent Martinez, Stanford
  • LHP Jordan Hamberg, Coppin State
  • LF Ubaldo Lopez, Georgetown
  • LHP Jackson Smeltz, Purdue
  • C/RF Ryan Wrobleski, Dallas Baptist
  • 1B Joseph Carpenter, Delaware
  • C Cade Hunter, Virginia Tech
  • C Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech

