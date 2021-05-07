Purdue Baseball Schedules Tuesday Matchup With Ohio State

Purdue's weekend series with Northwestern was postponed due to COVID-19 safety precautions within the Wildcats' program. Both teams are still looking to reschedule.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue baseball announced Friday it has worked out an agreement with Ohio State to add a Tuesday midweek game to its schedule. Both programs had series postponed this week due to health and safety concerns.

The Boilermakers will host the Buckeyes at Alexander Field on Tuesday, May 11 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will serve as a replacement for the postponed matchups.

Purdue's weekend series with Northwestern was postponed due to COVID-19 safety precautions within the Wildcats' program. Northwestern hasn't played since its game against Iowa on Monday, April 26.

The Wildcats paused all team activities and missed matchups with both Illinois and Michigan. Purdue and Northwestern are both actively working with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the series for a date later this month.

Ohio State was scheduled to play in a weekend series against Minnesota between Friday, May 7 and Sunday, May 9. However, both programs mutually agreed to postpone the matchup as a result of COVID-19 safety concerns within the Golden Gophers' program.

The Golden Gophers have played in every game on its schedule before its scheduled matchup with the Buckeyes. Ohio State and Minnesota are also keeping in touch with the Big Ten to reschedule their series.

Ohio State was the first opponent to ever play at Alexander Field when it opened in March of 2013. The Buckeyes have played in four series at Alexander Field, including the final weekend of the 2019 regular season.

The Buckeyes won two of their three games against the Boilermakers this season during the weekend of April 30 to May 2 in Columbus, Ohio.

Tuesday's game will be a traditional conference matchup between the two teams. All Big Ten programs are playing a 44-game, conference-only schedule in 2021.

Stories Related to Purdue Baseball

SERIES VS NORTHWESTERN POSTPONED: Purdue baseball's three-game series with Northwestern, which was originally scheduled Friday through Sunday at Alexander Field, has been postponed. The Wildcats paused all team activities on April 30 due to COVID-19 concerns. CLICK HERE

Purdue baseball's three-game series with Northwestern, which was originally scheduled Friday through Sunday at Alexander Field, has been postponed. The Wildcats paused all team activities on April 30 due to COVID-19 concerns. PURDUE AVOIDS SWEEP: After shouldering a five-game losing skid, Purdue battled back on Sunday to secure a victory in the finale of a three-game weekend series with Ohio State in Columbus. CLICK HERE

