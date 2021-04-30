Purdue Baseball travels to Ohio State this Weekend

After a winless weekend at home against the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Purdue Boilermakers are 10-18 on the season. The team heads east to Columbus, Ohio for a matchup with the 15-13 Buckeyes.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a one-sided, 0-3 home stretch against Illinois last weekend, Purdue baseball is packing up and taking a trip to Columbus, Ohio, for its first traditional three-game series since late March against Indiana.

The first pitch at Bill Davis Stadium is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Heading into the matchup, the Boilermakers are 10-18, and the Buckeyes are 15-13.

In recent years, the road team has found the most success. Ohio State won the rubber game between the two teams in Columbus back in 2018, marking the first time since 2006 the home team has won a series.

The three-day stretch is a homecoming matchup for redshirt junior pitcher Cory Brooks. The native of Hilliard, Ohio, was named the 2017 Huntington Park Pitcher of the Year as a senior at Hilliard Darby High School.

Over the past three weeks, Brooks has pitched 18 1/3 innings and allowed a .190 batting average against. Opponents are 2-for-20 with players on base against him during that span.

On the flip side of the lineup, sophomore Mike Bolton Jr. has been one of the most impressive Boilermaker batters over the last eight games. He's gone 9-20 during that stretch with a .633 on-base percentage. But it's been his baserunning that is near unstoppable this season.

Bolton has successfully stolen seven bases and will look to become the first Purdue player since Stephen Talbott went 17-for-17 in 2011 to steal at least 10 bases without being called out.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Purdue (10-18) at Ohio State (15-13)

Friday, April 30 to Sunday, May 2 / BTN+

Series Opener: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Middle Game: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Series Finale: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Bill Davis Stadium / Columbus, Ohio

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

Friday: Calvin Schapira (Jr, LHP) vs. OSU’s Garrett Burhenn (Jr, RHP)

Saturday: Trent Johnson (Sr, RHP) vs. OSU’s Seth Lonsway (R-Jr, LHP)

Sunday: Cory Brooks (R-Jr, RHP) vs. OSU’s Jack Neely (Jr, RHP)

