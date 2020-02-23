Purdue Wins Campbell Invitational, Fifth Straight Game

BUISE CREEK, N.C. -- The Purdue baseball team is en route back to West Lafayette and are bringing some hardware home with them as they won the Campbell Invitational by defeating Villanova 7-1. The Boilermakers swept the weekend 3-0 and only allowed seven runs in that span.

Purdue (6-1) struck first in this affair as junior outfielder Ben Nisle smashed a solo home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the second inning. It was Nisle's first homer of the year and the ninth of his career.

It didn't take long for Villanova (3-3) to tie the game 1-1 courtesy of a two out walk followed by back-to-back singles by the Wildcats in the top of the third inning.

A pitcher's duel broke out shortly after, as Villanova used two pitchers and Purdue continued to rely on freshman starter Jett Jackson to tally zeros on the scoreboard during the fourth and fifth innings. Jackson went five innings strong on the mound, only allowing four hits and was able to strikeout five batters.

It was Nisle again coming through in the clutch in the bottom of the sixth inning delivering a two-out RBI single, which scored Kyle LaPlante.

The Boilermakers turned to local product Jackson Smeltz out of the bullpen and Smeltz answered the call. He threw a hitless 2.1 innings, striking out three and only giving up two walks. After Smeltz, Eric Hildebrand, Matt Moore, and Trevor Cheaney also saw action on the mound and between the three of them, they didn't give up a hit and retired five of the final six batters for Villanova.

Purdue did what Purdue has done best this season in the bottom of the eighth inning. Clinging onto a 2-1 lead, the Boilermakers looked for some insurance runs and found five of them. Purdue loaded the bases and got support from Nisle's bat once again thanks to an RBI-single and then Bryce Bonner drew a bases loaded walk.

Freshman Jake Parr added to the cause with a sacrifice fly and then shortstop Evan Albrecht kept it going with a two-RBI single facing two outs. Albrecht has a team best 10 RBI's on the year now. After the five-run frame, it marked the Boilermakers' seventh consecutive game with a four or more run inning to open up the season.

Purdue held off the Wildcats and acquired their fifth consecutive win of the year and the Campbell Invitational title in the process. The Boilermakers have earned the right to celebrate momentarily, but have to quickly turn their sights to the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, which takes place in Minneapolis, Minn. in U.S. Bank Stadium next weekend. The Boilermakers are set to face Duke, N.C. State and North Carolina.

