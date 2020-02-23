BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Purdue Uses Big Inning to Propel Them to Their Fourth Straight Win

Brett Douglas

BUISE CREEK, N.C. -- Purdue won their second game in the Campbell Invitational and fourth consecutive game overall on Saturday afternoon. The Boilermakers used a four-run inning, their sixth consecutive game with four runs or more in an inning, to their advantage and it provided the difference as the defeated Maine 6-2.

In the second inning, senior Skyler Hunter delivered a three-run double to the wall in left field facing two outs. The base clearing double caused some shaking pitching to follow as they hit Kyle LaPlante with a pitch and then Zac Fascia drew a walk adding another run. 

Cory Brooks shined on the mound throwing a scoreless, on-hitter through five innings of work, striking out three batters. 

Maine (0-5) was able to apply some pressure on Purdue (5-1) once Brooks exited the game thanks to four straight singles and then drew a walk, scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Boilermakers regained momentum by creating offense from a Bryce Bonner sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and then a Hunter sacrifice fly an inning later to give them cushion by increasing their lead to 6-2. 

Fishers native Andrew Bohm took over on the mound for Purdue and shut the door on the Black Bears by retiring 10 of the final 11 batters, striking out five in the process. 

Purdue looks to stay undefeated and potentially win the tournament title in the Campbell Invitational as they take on Villanova at 10 a.m. ET

Related items on Purdue baseball

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Same Old Woes For Purdue In 71-63 Loss to Michigan

Purdue lost their fourth consecutive game on Saturday to Michigan 71-63 due to poor shooting and large run by the Wolverines.

Brett Douglas

GameDay Preview: 3 Things to Know About the Michigan Wolverines

Purdue desperately needs a win at home on Saturday against a Michigan team that's been on a roll.

tombrew94

First Trip to Mackey Arena 'Amazing' For Purdue Senior

Mikaella Strain is a senior at Purdue, and even though she loves Boilermakers basketball, she had never been to a game at Mackey Arena. We had to fix that.

Mikaella Strain

Purdue Coasts to Victory Over Campbell, Wins 6-4 for 4th Win

Purdue began the second weekend of the season with a victory against host Campbell.

Brett Douglas

Baseball: Purdue Heads to North Carolina for Campbell Invitational

The Purdue baseball team goes into the second weekend of the season riding a 3-1 record. They will face Campbell, Maine and Villanova over the course of the weekend.

Brett Douglas

Brohm Adds Neil Callaway to Purdue's Staff as Senior Analyst

Neil Callaway, the former UAB head coach, has worked at USC and several SEC schools, plus was with Jeff Brohm at Western Kentucky.

tombrew94

UPDATE: Purdue Grad Ryan Newman Walks Out of Hospital Holding Daughters' Hands After Wreck

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was involved in a frightening wreck on the last lap of the Daytona 500, but he's up and walking and talking two days later.

Brett Douglas

My Two Cents: It's Not Who Starts, It's Who Can Finish For Purdue

Even with a reshuffled lineup, Purdue came up short again on the road at Wisconsin, but it wasn't for a lack of trying.

tombrew94

Rapid Reaction: Different Approach Still Doesn't Work on Road for Boilers

Even a different lineup wasn't enough to end Purdue's struggles on the road, falling just short in losing 69-65 to Wisconsin.

tombrew94

by

Ryguy3

GameDay Preview: 3 Things to Know About the Wisconsin Badgers

Purdue's critical mid-February road trip continues Tuesday night at Wisconsin, another tough road environment for the Boilermakers.

tombrew94