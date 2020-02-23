Purdue Uses Big Inning to Propel Them to Their Fourth Straight Win

BUISE CREEK, N.C. -- Purdue won their second game in the Campbell Invitational and fourth consecutive game overall on Saturday afternoon. The Boilermakers used a four-run inning, their sixth consecutive game with four runs or more in an inning, to their advantage and it provided the difference as the defeated Maine 6-2.

In the second inning, senior Skyler Hunter delivered a three-run double to the wall in left field facing two outs. The base clearing double caused some shaking pitching to follow as they hit Kyle LaPlante with a pitch and then Zac Fascia drew a walk adding another run.

Cory Brooks shined on the mound throwing a scoreless, on-hitter through five innings of work, striking out three batters.

Maine (0-5) was able to apply some pressure on Purdue (5-1) once Brooks exited the game thanks to four straight singles and then drew a walk, scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Boilermakers regained momentum by creating offense from a Bryce Bonner sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and then a Hunter sacrifice fly an inning later to give them cushion by increasing their lead to 6-2.

Fishers native Andrew Bohm took over on the mound for Purdue and shut the door on the Black Bears by retiring 10 of the final 11 batters, striking out five in the process.

Purdue looks to stay undefeated and potentially win the tournament title in the Campbell Invitational as they take on Villanova at 10 a.m. ET

