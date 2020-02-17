BoilermakersCountry
Purdue Wins Season Opening Series Over Hofstra After Another Comeback Victory

Brett Douglas

The Greg Goff era for Purdue baseball has been quite the thrill through the opening weekend series. The Boilermakers were able to complete their third comeback win over Hofstra 10-9 to clinch the series. 

In another back-and-forth affair, a theme of the entire four-game series, Purdue displayed grit and fortitude late in the contest. The Boilermakers led 6-1 early on, but after an eight-run top of the sixth inning by Hofstra (1-3), they had to play from behind. Purdue (3-1) rallied to the call and scored four runs in the bottom half of the frame to regain the lead and then hold off the Pride to win a nail biter.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher James Kulak started the day on the mound for the Boilermakers and only gave up one run through three innings pitched, striking out four batters. He was given run support early by Zac Fascia, Miles Simington and Skyler Hunter, who all had an RBI respectively. 

Purdue added three more runs in the bottom of the third inning and gained control of a 6-1 lead. 

However, Hofstra's bats awoke in the top of the sixth inning, when they tacked on a whopping eight runs on the scoreboard. The Pride batted 14 players in the inning and got scoring contributions courtesy of a three-run double and a two-run error that came facing two outs. Purdue used five pitchers in the inning.

The Boilermakers didn't let the momentum swing for long, though, as they answered with a rally of their own. Four runs crossed the plate for Purdue in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Evan Albrecht drew a leadoff walk and Tyler Powers delivered with a base hit to begin the comeback. Kyle LaPlante scored Albrecht on a sacrifice fly and then junior Ben Nisle doubled scoring Powers. Nisle later scored in the inning thanks to a Hofstra error. 

As the Boilermakers took a 10-9 lead, Kokomo native, Kyle Wade (1-0), was able to keep the lead by throwing a scoreless seventh inning. Closer ace, Bo Hofstra entered the game in the top of the eighth and pitched two consecutive hitless and scoreless innings and recored his second save of the series. 

Purdue will return to the diamond Friday as they take part in the Campbell Classic in Buies Creek, North Carolina. They will play Campbell, Maine and Villanova over the course of the weekend. 

