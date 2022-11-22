Skip to main content
2022-23 NCAA Men's Basketball Season Preview: Big Ten, Big East, ACC, More

2022-23 NCAA Men's Basketball Season Preview: Big Ten, Big East, ACC, More

The 2022-2023 men's college basketball season has begun. Here's an early-season look at every major conference, and a detailed preview of the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, Big East, Pac-12, SEC, American Athletic Conference, Missouri Valley and the best mid-majors across the nation.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Last week on the Jack Vita Show, Jack and Omaha World-Herald reporter Andrew Stem gave a short preview of the 2022-2023 college basketball season, sharing their National Championship picks, along with some major storylines to keep an eye on this season. This week, Andrew and Jack are joined by Ryan Pacatte for an in-depth preview of all things college hoops!

In the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show, Andrew, Ryan and Jack take a look at every major conference, providing a detailed, in-depth preview. Which conference will be the best this season, the Big 12 or the Big Ten? And which conference is the next strongest, after those two? They take a look at the ACC, American Athletic Conference, SEC, Big East, Pac-12, Missouri Valley and highlight some of the best mid-major programs to keep an eye on in 2022-23. It's an episode you will not want to miss!

PLUS: Will Indiana measure up to lofty preseason expectations from fans and media? How will Purdue bounce back from a disappointing loss in the Sweet 16 last March? Andrew, Jack and Ryan discuss!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

kieren douglas vs northwestern
Football

Linebacker Kieren Douglas Playing Through Injury for Purdue Football: 'He's One of the Toughest Guys I Know'

By D.J. Fezler
braden smith yell vs marquette
Basketball

Purdue Guard Braden Smith Named Big Ten Basketball Freshman of the Week

By D.J. Fezler
tom allen indiana 2022
Football

Indiana Coach Tom Allen Previews Rivalry Matchup Against Purdue

By D.J. Fezler
caleb furst crowd vs marquette
Basketball

Purdue Enters Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll

By D.J. Fezler
Devin mockobee breaks tackle vs illinois
Football

Purdue Running Back Devin Mockobee's Status Uncertain Ahead of Game Against Indiana

By D.J. Fezler
Charlie Jones vs penn state
Football

Purdue Wide Receiver Charlie Jones Named 2022 Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist

By D.J. Fezler
Purdue O-Line vs Northwestern
Football

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 17-9 Victory Against Northwestern

By D.J. Fezler
Kobe Lewis vs Northwestern
Football

Purdue Offense Finds Balance Without Gus Hartwig, Devin Mockobee in Win Over Northwestern

By D.J. Fezler