Indiana Basketball Floating Head Posters On Sale
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana basketball floating head posters for the 2024-25 season are available for pre-order.
To purchase the men's team poster, CLICK HERE. To purchase the women's team poster, CLICK HERE.
The Indiana Team Store says the earliest ship date for the posters is Oct. 16. Including shipping and taxes, the 18" x 24" posters cost $19.80.
The team store states that, "With each poster purchase, EVERY Hoosier basketball player on the team will earn off his Name, Image and Likeness."
The men's team has exhibition games at Tennessee on Oct. 27 and at home against Marian University on Nov. 1, before beginning the regular season on Nov. 6 against Souther Illinois-Edwardsville at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The women's team hosts Maryville University for an exhibition game on Oct. 30, and they begin the regular season on Nov. 4 against Brown at Assembly Hall.
Both teams have several new players heading into the 2024-25 season.
Going into his fourt season, coach Mike Woodson added six transfers and one freshman, including Myles Rice (Washington State), Kanaan Carlyle (Stanford), Oumar Ballo (Arizona), Luke Goode (Illinois), Langdon Hatton (Bellarmine), Dallas James (South Carolina State) and five-star freshman Bryson Tucker from Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington, Va.
Now in her 11th season coaching the Hoosiers, Teri Moren added two transfers, including Shay Ciezki (Penn State) and Karoline Striplin (Tennessee). Moren also recruited three freshmen to the 2024-25 roster, including Valentyna Kadlecova from the Czech Republic, Sydney Fenn from AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., and Faith Wiseman from Indian Creek High School in Trafalgar, Ind.
