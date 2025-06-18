2025 Baha Mar Hoops: Purdue's Opponent, Tipoff Times Officially Announced
It's officially official, Purdue will play Memphis in the opening round of the 2025 Baha Mar Hoops event in The Bahamas this November. Both schools confirmed the news with social media posts on Wednesday. Tipoff times were also announced for the four games.
In May, Purdue coach Matt Painter hinted that his Boilermakers would play the Tigers in the first round, and would then play either Texas Tech or Wake Forest. Baha Mar Hoops made the bracket official this week.
Purdue and Memphis will play the first game of the day on Thursday, Nov. 20. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. Texas Tech and Wake Forest will play the second game, scheduled for approximately 8:30 p.m. ET.
The consolation and championship games will be played on Friday, Nov. 21, with start times scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET, respectively. All four games will air on CBS Sports Network. Games will be played at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center in Nassau, Bahamas.
Purdue has won each of the last four MTE events it has participated in dating back to 2021.
