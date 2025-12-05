Updates on Purdue's Jack Benter, Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey Ahead of Saturday's Clash

As No. 1 Purdue and No. 10 Iowa State prepare for a marquee matchup inside Mackey Arena on Saturday afternoon, coaches Matt Painter and TJ Otzelberger provided updates on key players Jack Benter (Purdue) and Tamin Lipsey (Iowa State) on Friday.

Benter missed Purdue's first Big Ten game of the season against Rutgers on Tuesday due to illness. It was the first contest the redshirt freshman has missed this season.

Purdue guard Jack Benter (14) passes out of a double team by Alabama | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Friday, Painter was asked for an update on Benter and responded by saying, "They told me he was practicing today." That's a positive sign for the freshman forward, but it's still unknown if he will be cleared for Saturday's top-10 showdown.

Benter is averaging 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and one assist per game this season for the Boilermakers. He started in the first two games of the year when Trey Kaufman-Renn was out due to injury. With more minutes in those two contests, Benter averaged 11.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Benter has come in off the bench for Kaufman-Renn this season. He last played in Purdue's 109-62 win over Eastern Illinois on Black Friday. He scored nine points in the game.

Update on Tamin Lipsey

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) passes the ball around Grambling State Tigers defenders | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lipsey is considered one of the top guards in college basketball, but has missed each of Iowa State's last three games due to a groin injury. He continues to make progress, though his status for this weekend's game against Purdue remains up in the air.

"Tamin practiced today. We'll keep evaluating as we go into the game, but that's a positive sign that he did practice," Otzelberger said on Friday. "We'll re-evaluate when we get over to the hotel, evaluate him in the morning. We won't put him in a position to do anything his body is not ready to do. At the same time, if his body, if all signs point to him being ready to go, then we'll look for him to play."

In five games this season, Lipsey is averaging 18.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.2 steals per game. He is also shooting 50.7% from the floor. The senior guard last played in the Cyclones' 83-82 win over St. John's in the Players Era Festival.

Iowa State has been successful without Lipsey in the lineup, but his return would be a huge boost for the Cyclones, especially in a top-10 clash with the Boilermakers.

Tipoff between Purdue and Iowa State is set for noon ET and will air on CBS.

