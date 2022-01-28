Big Ten Announces Purdue Basketball Schedule Changes, Including Makeup Game Against Michigan

Purdue basketball's matchup on the road against Michigan, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 11, will now take place on Feb. 10. The team will play Illinois at Mackey Arena on Feb. 10.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten announced Thursday that three upcoming matchups this season for Purdue basketball have been rescheduled, which includes a makeup for the team's postponed game against Michigan.

The Boilermakers will tip off against the Wolverines at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Feb. 10, just five days after the two teams meet at Mackey Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET.

The contest was originally scheduled to take place on Jan. 11, but due to health and safety concerns within Michigan's program, it was postponed.

Purdue was also scheduled to take on Illinois at Mackey Arena on Feb. 10, but the game has now been moved up to Feb. 8. The game's location was unchanged, and the matchup will tip off at 9 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers defeated the Fighting Illini 96-88 in double overtime on the road Jan. 17.

