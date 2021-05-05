Big Ten Daily: Michigan's Franz Wagner Declares for NBA Draft

Michigan forward Franz Wagner announced he would enter the NBA Draft on Tuesday. Illinois assistant Ronald Coleman accepts position at Kentucky, and Indiana baseball's Cole Barr earns Big Ten Player of the Week.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Michigan star forward announced Tuesday he would enter the NBA Draft. He is projected as one of the top players in the draft this year.

During his sophomore season, he was one of the top players in the Big Ten. He averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks while starting in 28 games. He was named second team All-Big Ten by coaches and the media following the 2020-21 season.

"Sadly, now it’s that time. It’s time for me to say goodbye to Ann Arbor, and to take on this whole new challenge in the NBA," Wagner wrote in a letter to Michigan fans. "I don’t know what the future will hold for me there ... but I’m excited to find out."

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward is a versatile prospect and a coveted defender. Wagner forced 2.3 turnovers per game last season. he also shot 34.3% from the 3-point line.

"I’ll be honest ... I’m definitely feeling a lot of emotions about it," Wagner wrote. "I’m hopeful, more than anything — as playing in the NBA has been a big dream of mine. It’s something I’ve been working extremely hard for. And after talking with my coaches and my family, I know it’s something I’m ready for."

Illinois Assistant Coach Headed to Kentucky

Illini Now and Sports Illustrated were informed by multiple sources that Illinois assistant coach Ronald "Chin" Coleman has informed coach Brad Underwood he intends to accept an offer to join the Kentucky basketball coaching staff.

He will be the second coach to leave the Fighting Illini for the Wildcats, joining Orlando Antigua.

Coleman has been with Underwood throughout all of his four seasons as an assistant coach after joining the Illini staff in April 2017.

For the full story on our Sports Illustrated Illinois website, click here.

Cole Barr Named Big Ten Player of the Week

After an impressive weekend against Iowa, Indiana baseball's Cole Barr earned Big Ten Player of the Week Honors on Tuesday. He batted .600 in three games and hit home runs in both of the Hoosiers' victories. He also recorded five RBI and six runs scored.

Barr was the first Indiana player to win Big Ten Player of the Week since Elijah Dunham during opening week a year ago, on Feb. 24, 2020. Barr leads the Hoosiers with six home runs this season, and he now has 25 for his career.

This was his first Player of the Week award.

For the full story on our Sports Illustrated Indiana website, click here.

Stories Related to the Big Ten

OTHER BIG TEN NEWS: Over seven rounds of the NFL Draft, no teams selected a Michigan State prospect, breaking an 80-year streak. Ohio State tied Alabama for most 2021 draft picks, and the Michigan and Penn State basketball programs both added transfers. CLICK HERE

Over seven rounds of the NFL Draft, no teams selected a Michigan State prospect, breaking an 80-year streak. Ohio State tied Alabama for most 2021 draft picks, and the Michigan and Penn State basketball programs both added transfers. OTHER BIG TEN NEWS: Nebraska tight end recruit out with knee injury, former Ohio State guard D.J. Carton going pro and Michigan State loses another transfer QB. CLICK HERE

