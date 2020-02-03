BoilermakersCountry
Big Ten Daily, Volume 6: Michigan, Ohio State as 'Bottom-Feeders' is Laughable

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In this bunched-up Big Ten where only Nebraska and Northwestern are struggling to find ways to win, you can pretty count on home teams ruling the roost. Just ask Big Ten leaders Michigan State and Illinois, who both went down over the weekend.

What's silly though is to think that just because teams like Ohio State and Michigan had hit rough patches and tumbled down toward the bottom of the Big Ten standings is that they still aren't dangerous teams. Both were called ''bottom-feeders'' over the weekend, and that's hilarious.

They're both still really good basketball teams capable of winning a lot of games as we head down the home stretch here.

Indiana and Rutgers found that out on over the weekend, falling to Ohio State and Michigan respectively. The wins still left that dynamic duo — they've both been ranked in the TOP FOUR in the country at one point this season — still at Nos 11-12 in the standings at 4-6.

Still, Ohio State was damn impressive at home against Indiana and Michigan popped Rutgers pretty good in a rare neutral-site Big Ten game at Madison Square Garden in New York.

What that basically means is that everything is still fair game as we head down the home stretch in the Big Ten race. Even those 'bottom-feeders' are really good.

"They have some elite players, one of the best big guys and one of the best point guards in the country," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell. "Our pick-and-roll defense wasn't elite, and it needed to be tonight. We still had chances to win, though.

"It's a good sign. We're one of the youngest teams in the league and we are going to have games like that. I liked our grit and our toughness. It's not getting any easier down the stretch."

It is amazing that those 12 teams are ALL still separated by just three games. We'd like to think that Michigan State, Maryland and Illinois are the class of the league, but they too have shown that winning on the road is tough. And Michigan and Ohio State, both trying to claw back in the race, have to go through each other on Tuesday night in Ann Arbor.

And when the week starts on Tuesday, there are plenty of prime-time showdowns that are going to be well worth watching.

Missing players, but winning anyway

Wisconsin lost Kobe King for good this week, and Ohio State's DJ Carton stepped away from his team for a while to deal with some mental health issues. Both are really good players, and they will be missed.

Their teams rallied around the departures on Saturday, though. Wisconsin had an impressive home win over Michigan State and Ohio State's guards really played well against Indiana.

It will remain to be seen, though, what happens without those two down the road. Coincidentally, those two teams play each other on Sunday in Columbus.

Big Ten Standings

Screenshot 2020-02-03 11.01.22
Big Ten standings after Sunday, Feb. 2.

