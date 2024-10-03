Boilermakers Country

Big Ten Network Reveals On-Air Talent for 2024-25 College Basketball Season

Big Ten Network announced the on-air talent for the 2024-25 Big Ten men's and women's basketball season. There are a lot of familiar names.

Big Ten Network has named the on-air talent for its coverage of the 2024-25 men's and women's college basketball seasons. The network made the announcement on Thursday during Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Day.

Here's the rundown of on-air talent who will be part of Big Ten Network's coverage throughout the college basketball season.

Men's basketball

Play-by-play voices

  • Brandon Gaudin
  • Aaron Goldsmith
  • Guy Haberman
  • Jason Horowitz
  • A.J. Kanell
  • Kevin Kugler
  • Jeff Levering
  • J.B. Long
  • Connor Onion
  • Cory Provus
  • Wayne Randazzo
  • Dave Revsine
  • Jason Ross Jr.

Analysts

  • Stephen Bardo
  • LaPhonso Ellis
  • Robbie Hummel
  • Don MacLean
  • Shon Morris
  • Eldridge Recasner
  • Bruce Weber

Sideline reporters

  • Ashley Adamson
  • Andy Katz

In-studio talent

  • Dave Revsine
  • Rick Pizzo
  • Stephen Bardo
  • John Beilein
  • Rapheal Davis
  • Seth Davis
  • Mike DeCourcy
  • Robbie Hummel
  • Andy Katz
  • Trent Meacham
  • Bruce Weber

Women's basketball

Play-by-play voices

  • Krista Blunk
  • Mike Hall
  • Sloane Martin
  • Kylen Mills
  • Ann Schatz
  • Elise Woodward

Analysts

  • Tammy Blackburn
  • Krista Blunk
  • Alyssa Charlston
  • Autumn Johnson
  • Meghan McKeown
  • Shimmy Miller
  • Christy Winters-Scott

