Big Ten Network Reveals On-Air Talent for 2024-25 College Basketball Season
Big Ten Network has named the on-air talent for its coverage of the 2024-25 men's and women's college basketball seasons. The network made the announcement on Thursday during Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Day.
Here's the rundown of on-air talent who will be part of Big Ten Network's coverage throughout the college basketball season.
Men's basketball
Play-by-play voices
- Brandon Gaudin
- Aaron Goldsmith
- Guy Haberman
- Jason Horowitz
- A.J. Kanell
- Kevin Kugler
- Jeff Levering
- J.B. Long
- Connor Onion
- Cory Provus
- Wayne Randazzo
- Dave Revsine
- Jason Ross Jr.
Analysts
- Stephen Bardo
- LaPhonso Ellis
- Robbie Hummel
- Don MacLean
- Shon Morris
- Eldridge Recasner
- Bruce Weber
Sideline reporters
- Ashley Adamson
- Andy Katz
In-studio talent
- Dave Revsine
- Rick Pizzo
- Stephen Bardo
- John Beilein
- Rapheal Davis
- Seth Davis
- Mike DeCourcy
- Robbie Hummel
- Andy Katz
- Trent Meacham
- Bruce Weber
Women's basketball
Play-by-play voices
- Krista Blunk
- Mike Hall
- Sloane Martin
- Kylen Mills
- Ann Schatz
- Elise Woodward
Analysts
- Tammy Blackburn
- Krista Blunk
- Alyssa Charlston
- Autumn Johnson
- Meghan McKeown
- Shimmy Miller
- Christy Winters-Scott
