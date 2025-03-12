Boiler Banter Podcast: Purdue in the Postseason, Braden Smith Named Player of the Year
A lot has unfolded since our previous Boiler Banter Podcast episode: Purdue dropped its regular season finale to Illinois, the Boilermakers earned a No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and junior guard Braden Smith was named the Big Ten Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season.
That gave hosts Brandon Brown and Dustin Schutte plenty to discuss on this week's episode.
The two dive into Purdue's last seven-game stretch, losing five times to close out the season; Smith's incredible run during the 2024-25 season; and Trey Kaufman-Renn's improvement this year.
Brown and Schutte also discuss Purdue's path to the championship in the Big Ten Tournament and the potential for a deep March Madness run.
For more Boiler Banter episodes, you can visit Big Ten on Sports Illustrated on YouTube.
