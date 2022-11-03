Brandon Newman, David Jenkins Jr. Showcase Perimeter Shooting for Purdue off the Bench

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2022-23 season is a fresh start of sorts for Purdue junior guard Brandon Newman. After starting just one game last year and spending so much time as an onlooker from the sidelines, the sharpshooter has prepared himself for the return to an expansive role in the backcourt.

Last year's roster featured so much talent that when Newman was unable to find a rhythm in limited time off the bench, his minutes were relegated to other players. But he didn't have that issue in the team's 102-57 exhibition win against Truman State on Wednesday at Mackey Arena.

Newman hasn't quite cracked the starting lineup, but alongside Utah transfer guard David Jenkins Jr., he is already providing a spark on the perimeter. Understanding his job within the mesh of this year's team is helping to elevate his play on the court.

"Knowing that I'm coming off the bench, and knowing that I need to be ready to go and effective right away," Newman said. "Also, having some plays drawn up for me. Just being able to get to my spot, elevate and knock the shot down — stuff I've done a thousand times. Just from a mental standpoint was the difference for me being ready to play coming off the bench."

The first time Newman was substituted into the game in both halves, he drilled the subsequent shot for the Boilermakers. The 6-foot-5 guard posted 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers. With Jenkins on the floor at the same time, the team becomes a frightening threat from beyond the arc.

Jenkins joined Newman in a group of five players to post double figures against the Bulldogs, finishing the game with 12 points. He made three of his four 3-point attempts but also facilitated the offense by dishing out five assists.

"David Jenkins is a proven commodity in terms of scoring the basketball," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "Brandon Newman, you feel like when he does his one dribble pull-up or his 3, that it's going to go in every time. You have that confidence about those guys."

The duo was a heavy contributor to Purdue's 62 bench points against Truman State. Including walk-ons, 14 different players entered the game and 11 registered a bucket. The second and third players in the team's rotation will be imperative for generating consistent offense without having to lean too heavily on star center Zach Edey.

It can be hard to make an impact right away when you aren't out on the floor for the opening tipoff, but Newman is finding the keys to success while coming in as part of the first wave of substitutions.

"Paying attention to how the game starts to see how things are being guarded, how the other team is playing offensively and defensively," Newman said. "And then when we come in, be ready to go, play together and move the ball."

As a team, the Boilermakers shot just 34.5% from the 3-point line. Newman and Jenkins combined to make four shots from beyond the arc in the second half while the rest of the team only managed one.

Purdue also turned the ball over just four times, with Jenkins having a clean sheet at the end of the game. Newman was credited with one turnover after mishandling a rebound with freshman guard Braden Smith that went out of bounds.

"Both of those guys can shoot, and that's what we've really recruited towards," Painter said. "We recruited towards people that can shoot the basketball. You might have some deficiencies out there, which you're hoping to make up in lack of turnovers, great free-throw percentage, great 3-point percentage. I thought Brandon and David did some really good things offensively."

Jenkins, who's been at three different college programs in the last four seasons, will look to be a veteran presence for Smith and another true freshman guard in Fletcher Loyer. The underclassmen started the game but were combined 1-of-9 from the floor.

The Tacoma, Wash. native played in his first game at Mackey Arena in front of a sold-out crowd, something that his previous game experiences haven't quite been able to compare to.

"I've never been part of a game like that, especially just for an exhibition," Jenkins said. "Caleb [Furst] asked me how it was at my previous schools and I said we'd probably get that just during the rivalry game. I can only imagine how it is when we get into Big Ten play and play IU and things like that.

"I'm just happy to be here, man. This is a great group of guys. We just built such early chemistry and camaraderie as a team, and I just think that's so important moving forward toward the postseason. So I'm happy to be here, obviously for the environment, and just for my team as well."

