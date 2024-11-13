College Basketball: NCAA President Talks Possible March Madness Expansion
The NCAA Tournament could undergo expansion at some point in the future. NCAA president Charlie Baker says there's potential to increase the March Madness field by four or eight teams.
Baker joined the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday and was asked about the possibility of NCAA Tournament expansion. The number that host Dan Patrick threw out was 96 teams.
"No, we're not," Baker said when asked if the NCAA was considering a 96-team tournament. "The committees have some work to do here, but I think there's room to go to something like 72 or 76."
Currently, the NCAA Tournament field consists of 68 teams. The last time March Madness underwent expansion was in 2011, when it increased the number of teams from 65.
For years, there's been speculation about the NCAA Tournament expanding its reach and including more teams. However, there's been no actual movement in over a decade.
Is there some actual momentum within the NCAA to bump the number up to a 72- or 76-team field?
Many people enjoy March Madness in its current format and aren't fans of change. But in these situations, a potential increase in revenue trumps everything else. If there's a sizable profit in expanding the field into the 70s, the NCAA will likely figure out a way to make it work.
