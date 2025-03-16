Former Boilers: Ethan Morton Returns to NCAA Tournament With Colorado State
Ethan Morton is heading back to the NCAA Tournament. The former Purdue wing helped lead Colorado State to a 69-56 victory over Boise State in the Mountain West Tournament Championship Game on Saturday.
Morton came off the bench and had one of his best performances of the season for the Rams. The graduate transfer scored 11 points, four rebounds and an assist in the victory. He connected on four-of-five shots from the floor.
Colorado State posted wins over Nevada in the quarterfinal round, Utah State in the semifinals and Boise State in the championship to secure a March Madness bid. Morton has reached the NCAA Tournament in all five seasons now, playing in March Madness all four seasons while at Purdue.
For the Mountain West Tournament, Morton accounted for 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. The Rams will enter the NCAA Tournament with a 25-9 record.
In his lone season at Colorado State, Morton is averaging 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
When he was at Purdue, Morton was a member of two Big Ten regular season championship teams, a team that won the Big Ten Tournament and a squad that reached the National Championship Game.
We'll see if Colorado State can make a run in this year's NCAA Tournament.
