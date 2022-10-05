Former Purdue Basketball Star Jaden Ivey Notches 16 Points in NBA Preseason Debut

Skip to main content
© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey scored a team-high 16 points for the Detroit Pistons in a 117-96 loss to the New York Knicks in the team's preseason opener.
Former Purdue basketball guard Jaden Ivey made his NBA Preseason debut with the Detroit Pistons in a 117-96 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. 

Ivey led the team in scoring with 16 points while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal without turning the ball over. He shot 6-of-9 from the field, drilled his only 3-point attempt and made all six of his free throws in 22 minutes on the court. 

Ivey was effective on a night when 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham struggled. The second-year guard out of Oklahoma State scored just seven points and four turnovers despite seeing 23 minutes on the floor. 

The Pistons will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 7, for a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET inside the Smoothie King Center. 

Detroit's opening game of the 2022-23 regular season is on Wednesday, Oct. 19, against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. 

Before the preseason, Ivey appeared in just two games for the Pistons in the 2022 NBA Summer League after going down with an ankle injury. He scored 31 total points in the two matchups, including a 20-point performance in an 81-78 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ivey was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his second and final college season with the Purdue Boilermakers, he garnered consensus second-team All-American honors after recording 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists while adding 33 steals and 20 blocked shots.

