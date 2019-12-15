Gameday Preview: Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

It's always hard to win on the road in the Big Ten, but so far this year, it's been crazy. So far, the home team is 11-0 in these December matchups, but Purdue hopes to do something about that Sunday afternoon in Lincoln.

The Boilermakers are huge favorites against the rebuilding Cornhuskers, but Indiana was too on Friday night against Nebraska. The Hoosiers were favored by 17 points but needed overtime to finally get past Nebraska.

This is Purdue's first conference road game of the season, so there's no easy way to figure out what might happen in this game. The league started played two games in December two years ago, so it's nice for the Boilermakers to get off to a good start.

Here are the particulars:

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 1-0 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-6, 0-1 in the Big Ten)

: 4 p.m. ET, Sunday, Dec. 15 Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb. Line: Purdue is a 13-point favorite

Purdue is a 13-point favorite Rankings: Neither team is ranked in either the AP or Coaches poll. Purdue is receiving votes in both, however, and would be ranked No. 28 in the AP poll and No. 26 in the Coaches poll.

Purdue 6, Nebraska 150 TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Cory Provus, Shon Morris

Cory Provus, Shon Morris Radio: Purdue Radio Network

Purdue Radio Network Announcers: Larry Clisby, Rob Blackman, Ralph Taylor

Three things to know about Nebraska

STRUGGLES AT HOME: Nebraska has already lost three games in Lincoln this season, and none of them are to ranked teams. The losses are to UC-Riverside, Southern Utah and George Mason, not exactly household names. SIGNS OF HOPE: In the Cornhuskers' 96-90 overtime loss at Indiana on Friday night, Nebraska started to find some offense from the perimeter. Their starters shot 12-for-27 from the 3-point line and scored a season-high 90 points. Considering that Purdue has held two straight opponents under 45 points, something has to give here. QUICK TURNAROUND: Nebraska didn't leave Bloomington until after midnight on Friday, and was only able to have a walk-through on Saturday, so preparing for the Boilermakers has been a real challenge. First-year coach Fred Holberg is used to the quick turnaround after three-plus years of coaching in the NBA, but his players sure aren't.



Three things to know about Purdue