GameDay Preview: What to Know About the Northwestern Wildcats

EVANSTON, Ill. — Chris Collins is in full rebuild mode with his Northwestern Wildcats, which shows in the Big Ten standings. Northwestern is dead last, but that young talent has been scary good at times.

Purdue is next up for the Wildcats in the last of four Big Ten games on Saturday. It's a big one for the Boilermakers, who have yet to win on the road in the conference, losing all five games so far.

Here are the particulars on the game:

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (11-10, 4-6 in the Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-14, 1-9 in the Big Ten)

Purdue Boilermakers (11-10, 4-6 in the Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-14, 1-9 in the Big Ten) When : 9 p.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 1

: 9 p.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 1 Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill. Latest Line: Purdue is a 5.5-point favorite as of Saturday morning, according to VegasInsider.com

Purdue is a 5.5-point favorite as of Saturday morning, according to VegasInsider.com Rankings: Neither team is ranked in the Associated Press poll or Coaches poll. Purdue is receiving votes in the AP poll, and would be ranked No. 36.

Neither team is ranked in the Associated Press poll or Coaches poll. Purdue is receiving votes in the AP poll, and would be ranked No. 36. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 24, Northwestern is No. 121.

Purdue is ranked No. 24, Northwestern is No. 121. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Stephen Bardo

Brandon Gaudin, Stephen Bardo Radio: Purdue Radio Network

Purdue Radio Network Announcers: Larry Clisby, Rob Blackman, Ralph Taylor

Here's a few things you should know about Northwestern heading into Saturday night's game with the Boilermakers, who have won seven straight in this series:

1. Freshman Miller Kopp is the real deal

It's always a lot easier to go through the low points of a rebuilding season when you can see the future shining brightly on the court right in front of you. That's certainly the case with Miller Kopp, a 6-foot-7 freshman from Stewartsville, N.J. who's having a great year.

He's averaging 13.3 points per game and is hitting his 3-point shots at a 38.7 percent clip. He had scored double figures in 10 straight games before being held to 7 on Wednesday in a bad loss at Michigan State.

2. Similar shooting numbers in this matchup

On the season, Northwestern is shooting 41.9 percent from the field, and 31.9 percent from 3-point range. Purdue is 41.5 and 33.1, respectively, so Saturday night's outcome likely will hinge on who gets the hot hand.

Shooting figures are the absolute barometer to how Purdue will do in this game. So far this season, Purdue is 10-0 — and 30-1 since the start of last year — when shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent. The lone loss came to Virginia in last year's Elite Eight. But on the flip side, the Boilermakers are 1-10 when shooting a lower field goal percentage than its opponent, with the only such win coming in late November against VCU.

3. Keep them off the free throw line

Northwestern is shooting 75.5 percent from the free throw line this season, good for second-best in the league — Wisconsin is 75.6 percent — and in the top-40 nationally out of 353 teams. Purdue will have to avoid silly fouls in this team to keep the Wildcats off the line.

Their two best players, Kopp and Pat Spencer, are a combined 85-for-104 from the line, good for 81.7 percent. Spencer, the only other Wildcat averaging in double figures (11.1), has been playing well and providing some good senior leadership to this young team.

"Anyone can beat anyone and that's why we come in every game knowing we're able to compete right there with anyone,'' Spencer said. "Our results don't show what we're capable of or what we're proud of. We're going to keep pushing."

Related stories