Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Here's What Rutgers Basketball Coach Steve Pikiell Said After 70-68 Win Over No. 1 Purdue
    Publish date:

    Here's What Rutgers Basketball Coach Steve Pikiell Said After 70-68 Win Over No. 1 Purdue

    Rutgers senior Ron Harper Jr. recorded 30 points and 10 rebounds, capped off by a buzzer-beater from just inside half court to stun the No. 1-ranked Purdue basketball program in a 70-68 victory. Here's what coach Steve Pikiell said after the game.
    Author:

    Rutgers senior Ron Harper Jr. recorded 30 points and 10 rebounds, capped off by a buzzer-beater from just inside half court to stun the No. 1-ranked Purdue basketball program in a 70-68 victory. Here's what coach Steve Pikiell said after the game.

    PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Senior Ron Harper Jr. nailed a last-second, buzzer-beater from half court for Rutgers to take down No. 1 Purdue basketball 70-68 Thursday night at Jersey Mike's Arena. 

    It was the Scarlet Knight's first win over a top-ranked program in school history, lifting them to 5-4 (1-1 in the Big Ten) on the season. Harper scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory. 

    The Boilermakers were led by senior Trevion Williams, who also recorded a double-double on the night with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Purdue, now 8-1, shot just 41% from the field while Rutgers made its last six shots to win. 

    Coach Steve Pikiell met with the media after the game to discuss the upset. Here's the postgame press conference, which includes everything he had to say about Rutgers coming away with the win at home. 

    Read More

    VIDEO: Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell After 70-68 Win Over Purdue

    • WHAT PURDUE COACH MATT PAINTER SAID: No. 1 Purdue basketball was defeated 70-68 on the road against Rutgers. Here's what Matt Painter said after the game. CLICK HERE 
    • PURDUE FALLS TO RUTGERS ON THE ROAD: Ron Harper Jr. hit a buzzer beater 3-pointer to give Rutgers a 70-68 win over Purdue, the Boilermakers’ first loss of the season. Senior forward Trevion Williams led the team with 21 points and 11 rebounds. CLICK HERE
    • PURDUE, RUTGERS LIVE BLOG: No. 1 Purdue was on the road against Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena in its first road matchup of the season. The Boilermakers fell to 8-1. CLICK HERE

    Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

    Steve Pikiell vs Purdue
    Basketball

    Here's What Rutgers Basketball Coach Steve Pikiell Said After 70-68 Win Over No. 1 Purdue

    11 seconds ago
    Matt Painter vs Rutgers
    Basketball

    Here's What Matt Painter Said After No. 1 Purdue Basketball's 70-68 Loss to Rutgers

    38 minutes ago
    Purdue Rutgers
    Basketball

    Rutgers Scores Buzzer-Beater to Hand No. 1 Purdue Basketball its First Loss of the Season

    1 hour ago
    Jaden Ivey dunk vs Iowa
    Basketball

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Thursday's Purdue, Rutgers Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    2 hours ago
    David Bell senior day
    Football

    Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Officially Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

    9 hours ago
    Purdue Basktball gillis williams
    Basketball

    How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball's Game With Rutgers on Thursday Night

    17 hours ago
    George Karlaftis vs Indiana
    Football

    Purdue Defensive End George Karlaftis Named Ted Hendricks Award Finalist

    Dec 8, 2021
    Sasha Stefanovic warmups
    Basketball

    Purdue Guard Sasha Stefanovic Named 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award Candidate

    Dec 7, 2021
    George Karlaftis senior day
    Football

    Purdue Star Defensive End George Karlaftis Officially Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 7, 2021