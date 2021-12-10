Here's What Rutgers Basketball Coach Steve Pikiell Said After 70-68 Win Over No. 1 Purdue

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Senior Ron Harper Jr. nailed a last-second, buzzer-beater from half court for Rutgers to take down No. 1 Purdue basketball 70-68 Thursday night at Jersey Mike's Arena.

It was the Scarlet Knight's first win over a top-ranked program in school history, lifting them to 5-4 (1-1 in the Big Ten) on the season. Harper scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory.

The Boilermakers were led by senior Trevion Williams, who also recorded a double-double on the night with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Purdue, now 8-1, shot just 41% from the field while Rutgers made its last six shots to win.

Coach Steve Pikiell met with the media after the game to discuss the upset. Here's the postgame press conference, which includes everything he had to say about Rutgers coming away with the win at home.

VIDEO: Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell After 70-68 Win Over Purdue

Related Stories

WHAT PURDUE COACH MATT PAINTER SAID: No. 1 Purdue basketball was defeated 70-68 on the road against Rutgers. Here's what Matt Painter said after the game. CLICK HERE

No. 1 Purdue basketball was defeated 70-68 on the road against Rutgers. Here's what Matt Painter said after the game. PURDUE FALLS TO RUTGERS ON THE ROAD: Ron Harper Jr. hit a buzzer beater 3-pointer to give Rutgers a 70-68 win over Purdue, the Boilermakers’ first loss of the season. Senior forward Trevion Williams led the team with 21 points and 11 rebounds. CLICK HERE

Ron Harper Jr. hit a buzzer beater 3-pointer to give Rutgers a 70-68 win over Purdue, the Boilermakers’ first loss of the season. Senior forward Trevion Williams led the team with 21 points and 11 rebounds. PURDUE, RUTGERS LIVE BLOG: No. 1 Purdue was on the road against Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena in its first road matchup of the season. The Boilermakers fell to 8-1. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!