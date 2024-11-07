How to Watch No. 14 Purdue Basketball vs. Northern Kentucky
After picking up a 90-73 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the season opener, No. 14 Purdue returns to the floor on Friday evening to host Northern Kentucky. The Norse enter the game 0-1, falling 74-62 to Florida State.
The Boilermakers are hoping to improve to 2-0 before entering a big week, which includes matchups against Yale and No. 2 Alabama. But before we turn the page to next week, here's everything you need to know to watch Friday's matchup between Purdue and Northern Kentucky.
How to watch No. 14 Purdue vs. Northern Kentucky
- Who: No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0, 0-0 in Big Ten) vs. Northern Kentucky (0-1, 0-0 in Horizon League)
- What: Nonconference game
- When: Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876)
- TV: Big Ten-Plus (Fans can purchase Big Ten-plus annually for $89.99, or pay by the month at the price of $12.99. You can download the Big Ten-plus app on Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox, iPhones, iPads and Android phones or tablets. You can also access it at bigtenplus.com).
- TV Announcers: JJ Palmer (play-by-play); Max Bury (analyst)
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE; SiriusXM channel 210 or 195.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackmon (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer)
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Northern Kentucky 2023-24 season: Northern Kentucky concluded the 2023-24 season with an 18-15 record, which included a 12-8 mark in the Horizon League. The Norse finished fifth in the conference standings and reached the semifinal round of the Horizon League Tournament. NKU did not compete in the postseason.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (448-203).
- Northern Kentucky coach: Darrin Horn, 6th season at Northern Kentucky (97-61).
- Series history: Purdue and Northern Kentucky have played just one time, with the Boilermakers leading the series 1-0. Purdue defeated Northern Kentucky 77-76 at Mackey Arena in the 2013-14 season opener.
Preseason rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 14; Northern Kentucky is not ranked
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 13; Northern Kentucky is not ranked
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 10; Northern Kentucky is ranked No. 170
Northern Kentucky 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2023-24 stats): Sam Vinson (13.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.6 spg); Trey Robinson (11.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg); LJ Wells (8.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg); Keeyan Itejere (7.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.7 bpg); Randall Pettus II (5.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Marques Warrick (19.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.4 apg); Michael Bradley (10.2 ppg, 4.5 apg, 1.4 spg).
- Key newcomers: Josh Dilling, transfer from Northern State University (Division II) (19.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.7 apg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2023-24 stats): Braden Smith (12.0 ppg, 7.5 apg); Flether Loyer (10.3 ppg, 44.4% 3-point); Trey Kaufman-Renn (6.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Myles Colvin (3.3 ppg); Cam Heide (3.3 ppg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers: Daniel Jacobsen (7-foot-4 center); Gicarri Harris (6-foot-3 guard); C.J. Cox (6-foot-3 guard); Jack Benter (6-foot-5 guard); Raleigh Burgess (6-foot-11 forward).
Meet the coaches
- Darrin Horn, Northern Kentucky: Horn is in his sixth season at Northern Kentucky and has been a head coach in college basketball for 15 seasons. In his first five seasons with the Norse, Horn compiled a 97-60 record and has won two Horizon League Tournament titles (2020, 2023), playing in the NCAA Tournament in 2023 (2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The Norse have finished above the .500 mark in each of Horn's first five seasons with the program. Prior to taking the job at Northern Kentucky, Horn was the head coach at Western Kentucky (2003-08), leading the Hilltoppers to a 111-48 record and a trip to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament in 2008. He then took the coaching job at South Carolina (2008-12), when he spent four seasons and posted a 60-63 record. Between stops at South Carolina and Northern Kentucky, Horn spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Texas (2015-19).
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
