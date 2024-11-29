How to Watch No. 13 Purdue vs. No. 23 Ole Miss in Rady Children's Invitational
Purdue will play Ole Miss in the Championship Game of the 2024 Rady Children's Invitational. Here are the important stats, key players, television and radio information and more.
We have another exciting ranked matchup during Feast Week. With No. 13 Purdue and No. 23 Ole Miss each winning their first-round matchup in the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego on Thursday, the two teams will meet in the Championship Game on Friday evening.
This should be an exciting matchup between the Boilermakers and Rebels. Here's how you can tune in to watch all the action, as well as coaching information, key stats, players and more.
How to watch No. 13 Purdue vs. No. 23 Ole Miss
- Who: No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (6-1, 0-0 in Big Ten) vs. No. 23 Ole Miss (6-0, 0-0 in ACC)
- What: Rady Children's Invitational — Championship Game
- When: Friday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. ET (Black Friday).
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, Calif. (4,000).
- TV: FOX
- TV Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackmon (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer)
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Ole Miss's 2023-24 season: Ole Miss concluded last season with a 20-12 record, including a 7-11 mark in SEC play. The Rebels struggled particularly late in the year, losing eight of their final 10 games. Ole Miss was eliminated in the second round of the SEC Tournament after receiving a first-round bye.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (453-204).
- Ole Miss coach: Chris Beard, 2nd season at Ole Miss (26-12).
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Ole Miss 1-0, with the lone game being played in 1934.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 13; Ole Miss is ranked No. 23.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 12; Ole Miss is ranked No. 24
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 11; Ole Miss is ranked No. 41
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 3; Ole Miss is ranked No. 90
Ole Miss Rebels 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Jaylen Murray (14.8 ppg, 4.2 apg, 46.4% 3-pt); Matthew Murrell (13.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.8 spg); Jaemyn Brakefield (10.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.7 apg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Allen Flanigan(14.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.8 apg); TJ Caldwell (5.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg); Moussa Cisse (4.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.4 bpg); Brandon Murray (4.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Jamarion Sharp (3.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Sean Pedulla (14.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.8 spg); Dre Davis (11.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg,1.2 spg); Malik Dia (7.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg); Mikeal Brown-Jones (6.7 ppg,1.8 rpg); Davon Barnes (6.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (12.0 ppg, 8.9 apg, 5.0 rpg); Flether Loyer (13.9 ppg, 2.0 apg, 58.3% 3-point); Trey Kaufman-Renn (18.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg); Myles Colvin (6.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Cam Heide (7.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 61.1% 3-pt).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (4.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg); CJ Cox (4.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, likely out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Chris Beard, Ole Miss: Beard is in his second season as the coach at Ole Miss, taking over the reins ahead of the 2023-24 season. He received his first major coaching job at Arkansas-Little Rock in 2015-16, leading the team to an impressive 30-5 season, winning the Sun Belt Conference and reaching the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. Beard was then hired to be the head coach at Texas Tech before the 2016-17 season. He spent five seasons at Texas Tech, leading the Red Raiders to a 112-55 record, which included three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the National Championship Game in 2018-19. Beard was the the coach at Texas in 2021-22 and was fired midway through the 2022-23 season.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
