How to Watch No. 17 Purdue Basketball vs. No. 13 Oregon
A top-20 Big Ten clash is coming to a television near you on Saturday. No. 17 Purdue travels to Eugene for a conference showdown with No. 13 Oregon. Both are firmly in the race for a regular season league title heading into this weekend's game.
This will be unfamiliar territory for both the Boilermakers and the Ducks, having not played each other since December 1988 — a game also played in Eugene. So, it should make for an entertaining Saturday matchup.
Both Purdue and Oregon enter the game with winning streaks. The Boilers have won each of their last six contests, while the Ducks have posted victories in three straight games.
Here's everything you need to know as Purdue and Oregon hit the court on Saturday.
How to watch No. 17 Purdue vs. No. 13 Oregon
- Who: No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers (14-4, 6-1 in Big Ten) vs. No. 13 Oregon Ducks (15-2, 4-2 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. ET.
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. (12,364).
- TV: NBC
- TV Announcers: Terry Gannon (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst), Kira Dixon (reporter).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Channel 121 or 195; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Oregon's 2023-24 season:
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (461-207).
- Oregon coach: Dana Altman, 15th season at Oregon (360-154).
- Series history: The all-time series between Purdue and Oregon is tied 2-2.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 17; Oregon is ranked No. 13.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 15; Oregon is ranked No. 14.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 10; Oregon is ranked No. 25.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 14; Oregon is ranked No. 21.
Oregon Ducks 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Nate Bittle (13.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.8 bpg); Jackson Shelstad (12.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.0 apg); Keeshawn Barthelemy (10.1 ppg, 2.7 apg, 44.9% 3-pt); Jadrian Tracey (8.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 39.6% 3-pt); Kwame Evans Jr. (6.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): N'Faly Dante (17.0 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.9 bpg); Jermaine Couisnard (16.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.3 apg); Jesse Zarzuela (10.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.2 apg); Kario Oquendo (7.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg); Brennan Rigsby (6.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): TJ Bamba (9.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.5 spg); Brandon Angel (8.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Supreme Cook (6.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Ra'Heim Moss (1.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (15.1 ppg, 9.0 apg, 4.7 rpg, 2.3 spg); Fletcher Loyer (14.1 ppg, 1.7 apg, 48.7% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (17.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.6 apg); Myles Colvin (6.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Cam Heide (5.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Caleb Furst (5.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg); CJ Cox (6.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Dana Altman, Oregon: One of college basketball's elder statesmen, Altman has been a coach at the Division I level since the 1989-90 season, getting his start at Marshall. He then took a job at Kansas State, where he was the leader of the Wildcats from 1990-94, taking the program to a pair of NIT Tournaments and earning one March Madness berth. In 1994, Altman took the job at Creighton, where he coached through the 2009-10 season. During his time in Omaha, the Bluejays won six Missouri Valley Conference Tournaments and three regular season titles. Creighton went to seven NCAA Tournaments and five NITs. Altman has been the coach at Oregon since the 2010-11 season, winning four Pac-12 regular season titles and four Pac-12 Tournament championships. The Ducks have won at least 20 games in each of Altman's first 14 years with the program. Overall, Altman has won 770 games across his coaching career.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
