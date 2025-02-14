How to Watch No. 7 Purdue Basketball vs. No. 16 Wisconsin: TV & Radio Info, Key Stats and More
A significant Big Ten matchup in West Lafayette is on the horizon. On Saturday afternoon, No. 7 Purdue will host No. 16 Wisconsin in a top-25 matchup with plenty of Big Ten implications.
Both the Boilermakers and Badgers are chasing a regular season conference championship heading down the final stretch of the year. Entering Saturday's matchup, Purdue is a half-game back of Michigan while Wisconsin is two games behind the Wolverines. Both teams need a big win.
Saturday's showdown at Mackey Arena is also significant in terms of NCAA Tournament seeding. Right now, Purdue is projected to be a top-16 seed, while Wisconsin could sneak into that conversation. One team will add another signature win to its resumé this weekend.
It should make for a fun matchup on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know the Big Ten clash between Purdue and Wisconsin from Mackey Arena.
How to watch No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 16 Wisconsin
- Who: No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (19-6, 11-3 in Big Ten) vs. No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers (19-5, 9-4 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. ET.
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876).
- TV: CBS
- TV Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Channel 83; View all listings: CLICK HERE.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Wisconsin's 2023-24 season: Wisconsin ended the year with a 22-14 record and an 11-9 mark in Big Ten play. Despite dropping three of their last four regular season games, the Badgers made a run to the Championship Game in the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 5 seed, falling to Illinois in the final game. That success didn't translate to the NCAA Tournament, falling to James Madison in the opening round.
- Wisconsin coach: Greg Gard, 10th season at Wisconsin (205-112).
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Wisconsin 114-75.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 7; Wisconsin is ranked No. 16.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 7; Wisconsin is ranked No. 15
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 8; Wisconsin is ranked No. 11.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 9; Wisconsin is ranked No. 17.
Wisconsin Badgers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): John Blackwell (15.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.2 apg); Max Klesmit (10.1 ppg, 2.9 apg); Nolan Winter (10.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 39% 3-pt); Steven Crowl (9.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.4 apg); Kamari McGee (7.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 55.4% 3-pt); Carter Gilmore (3.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): AJ Storr (16.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Tyler Wahl (10.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.1 spg); Chucky Hepburn (9.2 ppg, 3.9 apg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 spg); Connor Essegian (3.2 ppg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): John Tonje (18.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 40.2% 3-pt); Xavier Amos (3.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg); Jack Janicki (1.7 ppg, 1.1 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (16.4 ppg, 8.6 apg, 4.6 rpg, 2.5 spg); Fletcher Loyer (13.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 45.1% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (19.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.4 apg); Myles Colvin (4.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Cam Heide (4.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Caleb Furst (5.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg); CJ Cox (6.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Greg Gard, Wisconsin: A native of Cobb, Wis., Gard is in his 10th season as the head coach at Wisconsin and his 24th season with the program overall. He spent his entire career as an assistant under Bo Ryan, coaching alongside the college basketball legend at Wisconsin-Platteville — Gard's alma mater — from 1993-99. He then followed Ryan to Milwaukee, where they spent two seasons before heading to Madison. Gard was an assistant on Ryan's Staff at Wisconsin from 2001 until midway through the 2015-16 season, when Ryan decided to step down midseason. Since that time, Gard has led Wisconsin to more than 200 wins, two Big Ten regular season titles, and six NCAA Tournament appearances, which includes a pair of Sweet 16 trips. Gard has twice been named the Big Ten Coach of the Year (2020, 2022).
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
