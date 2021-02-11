BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
How to Watch Purdue's Game at Minnesota on Thursday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Purdue goes for the season sweep against Minnesota on Thursday in an afternoon tilt that's been moved up by three hours. Here's everything you need to know.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Purdue had no trouble beating Minnesota two weeks ago at Mackey Arena, but things are always different inside "The Barn.''

Purdue and Minnesota square off on Thursday, and the game time and TV location has changed. All your information is below.

Here's everything you need to know about Purdue's game with Minnesota on Thursday:

  • Who:  Purdue Boilermakers (13-7, 8-5 in the Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-7, 5-7 in the Big Ten).
  • When: 5 p.m. ET, Thursday, Feb. 11
  • Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minn. 
  • Latest Line: Minnesota is favored by 2.5 points according to the DraftKings.com website as of 1 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Poll rankings: Purdue made it into both the Associated Press and Coachefs top-25 polls this week, checking in at No. 24 in the AP and No. 25 in the coaches poll. Minnesota is receiving votes in both polls, and would be No. 35 in both polls.
  • Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 22 in the Kenpom.com rankings, moving up a spot after beating Northwestern last Saturday. Minnesota is ranked No. 37. 
  • Last time out: Purdue topped Northwestern 75-70 on Saturday, with freshman Jaden Ivey leading the way with a career-high 20 points. Minnesota beat Nebraska 79-61 on Monday.
  • Series history: Purdue leads the overall series, 106-85.
  • Last meeting: Purdue won the last meeting just two weeks ago, winning 81-62 in Mackey Arena on Jan. 30
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Announcers: Jason Benetti and Robbie Hummel
  • Radio: Purdue Radio Network
  • Announcers: Rob Blackmon and Bobby Riddell

