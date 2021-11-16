How to Watch No. 6 Purdue Basketball's Game with Wright State on Tuesday Night

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 6-ranked Purdue basketball program looks to improve to 3-0 on the season Tuesday night when Wright State comes to Mackey Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Boilermakers finish off their three-game, season-opening homestand against the Raiders. This will be the first game against Wright State in program history, and Purdue is eyeing its first 3-0 start since the 2018-19 college basketball season.

Purdue will play in front of yet another sold-out crowd at Mackey Arena, the 27th straight home sellout, dating back to Jan. 15, 2019, against Rutgers.

LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over here to our blog and follow the game in real time, with news and opinion live from Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

How to watch Wright State at Purdue

Who: No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) vs. Wright State Raiders (1-1).

When: 7 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 16

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

TV Announcers: Matt Schumacker and Stephanie White

Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis).

Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Latest Line: Purdue is an 18-point favorite over Wright State, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Tuesday morning. The over/under is 152.5.

Last year's records: Wright State was 18-6 last year, including 16-4 in the Horizon League. Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten.

Poll rankings: Purdue comes into the matchup as the No. 6 team in the nation, according to the Associated Press poll top 25 poll. Wright State is unranked.

Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 4 in the Kenpom.com rankings after wins over Bellarmine and Indiana State to begin the year. Wright State is ranked No. 117.

Purdue and Wright State series history

Series history: This is the first ever matchup between Purdue and Wright State.

Last meeting: None

Recent Games

Purdue Boilermakers' last game: Purdue basketball earned its second win of the season with a dominant 92-67 victory over Indiana State. Sophomores Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey combined for 49 points while shooting 18-of-22 from the floor.

Purdue basketball earned its second win of the season with a dominant 92-67 victory over Indiana State. Sophomores Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey combined for 49 points while shooting 18-of-22 from the floor. Wright State Raiders' last game: Wright State went on the road Friday, Nov. 12,

Meet the coaches

Meet Wright State coach Scott Nagy: Coach Scott Nagy is in his sixth season with the Raiders this year. During his tenure, he's amounted an overall record of 110-50 at Wright State. Before taking over the program, he spent 21 season as the head coach of South Dakota State. Nagy is a three-time Horizon League Coach of the Year honoree.

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament twelve times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance.

Projected starters

Projected Wright State starters: Treyvon Calvin (6-foot junior point guard), Tim Finke (6-foot-6 junior guard), Tanner Holden (6-foot-6 junior forward), C.J. Wilbourn (6-foot-7 junior forward), and Grant Basile (6-foot-9 junior center).

Projected Purdue starters: Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Caleb Furst (6-foot-10 freshman forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-foot-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-foot-4 sophomore guard) and Isaiah Thompson (6-foot-1 junior guard).

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

PURDUE MOVES TO NO. 6 IN THE AP POLL: Purdue basketball moved up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll after starting the season with two dominant victories at Mackey Arena. The team entered the season ranked No. 7 before took down Bellarmine and Indiana State in its first week of play. CLICK HERE

