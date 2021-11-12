Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch No. 7 Purdue Basketball's Game with Indiana State on Friday Night
    Purdue looks for its second straight win when the Boilermakers take on Indiana State on Friday night. Here's everything to know about the game, including TV information, point spreads, projected starters and more.
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 7-ranked Purdue basketball program looks to improve to 2-0 on the season Friday night when in-state opponent Indiana State  comes to Mackey Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. 

    The Boilermakers toppled the Sycamores 80-68 a season ago and currently lead the all-time series 30-4. Purdue improved to 103-21 in season openers, including 16-1 under coach Matt Painter, with a 96-67 victory over Bellarmine on Tuesday. 

    • LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over here to our blog and follow the game in real time, with news and opinion live from Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE

    Here's everything you need to know about the game: 

    How to watch Indiana State at Purdue

    • Who: No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (1-0).
    • When: 8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 12
    • Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.
    • TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network
    • Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis).
    • Latest Line: Purdue is a 23.5-point favorite over Indiana State, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Friday morning. The over/under is 142.5.
    • Last year's records: Indiana State was 15-10 last year and 11-7 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten.
    • Poll rankings: Purdue comes into the matchup as the No. 7 team in the nation, according to the Associated Press poll and the Coaches poll. Indiana State is unranked. 
    • Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 4 in the Kenpom.com rankings after Tuesday's 96-67 win over Bellarmine. Indiana State is ranked No. 188.

    Indiana State series history

    • Series history: Purdue leads the series 30-4, which includes a four-game win streak. Three of the last four meetings have been played at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, and the fourth was at a neutral court in Indianapolis. The last meeting took place on Dec. 12, 2020. 
    • Last meeting: Purdue defeated Indiana State 80-68 at Mackey Arena and improved to 4-2 at the start of the 2020-21 season. Then-junior Trevion Williams posted his second ever 30-point game, recording 30 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. The Boilermakers finished the game with a 40-24 rebounding advantage in the victory. 

    Recent Games

    Meet the coaches

    • Meet Indiana State coach Josh Schertz: Coach Josh Schertz is in his first year coaching Indiana State. He became the 26th coach in program history after being hired on March 17, 2021, replacing Greg Lansing. Before taking the job with the Sycamores, Schertz led a Division II powerhouse at Lincoln Memorial, accumulated a staggering 337-69 overall record with the program. 
    • Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005,  Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament twelve times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance. 

    Projected starters

    • Projected Indiana State starters: Xavier Bledson (6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore guard), Cameron Crawford (6-foot-5 freshman guard), Cameron Henry (6-foot-6 redshirt junior guard), Cooper Neese (6-foot-4 junior guard), and Kailex Stephens (6-foot-7 junior forward) 
    • Projected Purdue starters: Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Caleb Furst (6-foot-10 freshman forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-foot-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-foot-4 sophomore guard) and Isaiah Thompson (6-foot-1 junior guard).

