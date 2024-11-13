How to Watch No. 13 Purdue vs No. 2 Alabama in Premier College Basketball Matchup
A colossal matchup is on the schedule for Friday night, as No. 13 Purdue hosts No. 2 Alabama in a battle of top-15 teams. Both are looking for their first signature win early in the 2024-25 season.
Purdue and Alabama played last season, meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for a nonconference clash. The Boilermakers defeated the Crimson Tide 92-86 in an entertaining contest.
Will we get another classic on Friday night in Mackey Arena? Here's everything to know about the game.
How to watch No. 13 Purdue vs. No.2 Alabama
- Who: No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0, 0-0 in Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0, 0-0 in SEC).
- What: Nonconference game
- When: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876)
- TV: Peacock
- TV Announcers: TBD
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE; SiriusXM channel 210 or 195.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackmon (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer)
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Alabama's 2023-24 season: Alabama concluded last season with a 25-12 record and a 13-5 mark in SEC play, finishing third in the conference. Although the Crimson Tide lost in their first game in the SEC Tournament, they made an impressive NCAA Tournament run to the Final Four, the first trip in program history.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (450-203).
- Alabama coach: Nate Oats, 6th season at Alabama (120-54).
- Series history: Purdue and Alabama have played nine times with the Boilermakers leading the all-time series 6-3. Purdue defeated Alabama 92-86 in last year's matchup during the 2023-24 season.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 13; Alabama is ranked No. 2.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 13; Alabama is ranked No. 2.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 12; Alabama is ranked No. 10.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 3; Alabama is ranked No. 9.
Alabama Crimson Tide 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Mark Sears (18.0 ppg, 2.7 apg, 42.9% 3-pt); Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (12.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg); Grant Nelson (12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg); Mouhamed Dioubate (5.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Jarin Stevenson (5.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Aaron Estrada (13.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.6 apg); Rylan Griffen (11.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Nick Pringle (6.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Cliff Omoruyi (10.7 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.0 bpg); Labaron Philon (10.0 ppg, 4.3 apg, 1.7 spg); Derrion Reid (7.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Aden Holloway (5.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (15.0 ppg, 9.3 apg, 6.3 rpg); Flether Loyer (17.0 ppg, 75% 3-point); Trey Kaufman-Renn (15.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg); Myles Colvin (9.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (5.0 ppg, 1.7 apg); Raleigh Burgess (1.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg); CJ Cox (5.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, likely out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Nate Oats, Alabama: Oats is in his sixth year at Alabama and 10th year as a head coach overall. After a bit of a bumpy road in his first season with the Crimson Tide, Oats has turned the program into one of the best in the SEC and a top-tier team in college basketball. Alabama has reached the NCAA Tournament each of the last four years and made it to the Final Four in 2024, the first trip in the program's history. Under Oats, the Crimson Tide have claimed two SEC titles (2021 and 2023) and a pair of SEC Tournament championships (2021 and 2023). Prior to his arrival in Tuscaloosa, Oats was the head coach at Buffalo, where he posted a 96-43 record, won two MAC regular season crowns and three MAC Tournament titles. The Bulls appeared in three NCAA Tournaments in Oats' four seasons. In his career, Oats is a three-time conference Coach of the Year, winning it twice in the MAC and once in the SEC.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
