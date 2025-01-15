How to Watch No. 17 Purdue Basketball vs. Washington
Purdue will take its second West Coast trip of the season this week, starting in Seattle with a matchup against Washington. The 17th-ranked Boilermakers are carrying a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's matchup against the Huskies, looking to build on their recent success.
Matt Painter and his team have already traveled to the West Coast once this year, defeating North Carolina state and Ole Miss in the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, Calif. during Thanksgiving weekend. But this is a Big Ten showdown with Washington, and Purdue would like to remain near the top of the conference standings.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's clash between the Boilers and Huskies.
How to watch No. 17 Purdue vs. Washington
- Who: No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers (13-4, 5-1 in Big Ten) vs. Washington Huskies (10-7, 1-5 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion (10,000).
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Channel 161 or 195; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Washington's 2023-24 season: Washington concluded the year with a 17-15 record and went 9-11 in its final Pac-12 season. The Huskies lost their first game in the Pac-12 Tournament and then fired coach Mike Hopkins after seven years with the program. He was 118-106 while in Seattle.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (460-207).
- Washington coach: Danny Sprinkle, 1st season at Washington (10-7).
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Washington 4-1.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 17; Washington is not ranked.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 15; Washington is not ranked.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 12; Washington is ranked No. 93.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 17; Washington is ranked No. 96.
Washington Huskies 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Franck Kepnang (injured) (6.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 bpg); Wilhem Breidenbach (4.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Keion Brooks Jr. (21.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 38% 3-pt); Sahvir Wheeler (14.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.1 apg); Moses Wood (11.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Koren Johnson (11.1 ppg, 2.7 apg); Paul Mulcahy (5.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg); Braxton Meah (5.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Great Osobor (14.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2.2 spg); Tyler Harris (12.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.2 bpg); Zoom Diallo (10.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg); DJ Davis (8.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg); Mekhi Mason (8.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Luis Kortright (5.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Tyree Ihenacho (4.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.1 apg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (15.0 ppg, 9.2 apg, 4.6 rpg, 2.1 spg); Fletcher Loyer (14.2 ppg, 1.8 apg, 48.6% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (17.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.5 apg); Myles Colvin (6.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Cam Heide (5.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Caleb Furst (4.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg); CJ Cox (6.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Danny Sprinkle, Washington: Sprinkle is in his first year at Washington and his sixth overall season as a head coach. Prior to his arrival in Seattle, Sprinkle was the coach at his alma mater, Montana State, for four seasons. He led the Bobcats to an 81-43 record in that time, reaching two NCAA Tournaments (2022 and 2023). Montana State won two Big Sky Tournament titles and one regular season championship. After four seasons at Montana State, Sprinkle was named the coach at Utah State, where he spent one year. In that season, the Aggies went 28-7, won the Mountain West regular season championship and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament (2024). Prior to becoming a head coach, Sprinkle worked as an assistant from 2000-19, making stops at Cal State Northridge (2000-06, 2008-13), Montana State (2006-08) and Cal State Fullerton (2013-19).
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
