How to Watch No. 14 Purdue Basketball vs. Yale
Purdue will hos Yale on Monday night in Mackey Arena. Catch up on all the gameday information, including stats, how to watch and how to listen.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue welcomes Yale into Mackey Arena on Monday evening for the third nonconference game of the season. The Boilermakers are off to a 2-0 start, posting wins over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Northern Kentucky.
The Boilermakers received some bad news over the weekend, as 7-foot-4 freshman Daniel Jacobsen will likely miss the remainder of the season with a fractured tibia. Who will step up in the absence of the starting center? We'll start to find out on Monday against Yale.
How to watch No. 14 Purdue vs. Yale
- Who: No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0, 0-0 in Big Ten) vs. Yale Bulldogs (1-1, 0-0 in Ivy League)
- What: Nonconference game
- When: Monday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play); Robbie Hummel (analyst)
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE; SiriusXM channel 210 or 195.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackmon (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer)
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Yale 2023-24 season: Yale ended last season with a 23-10 mark, which included an 11-3 record in Ivy League play. The Bulldogs finished second in the conference and won the Ivy League Tournament, receiving the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Yale upset Auburn in the Round of 64 before falling to San Diego State in the Round of 32.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (448-203).
- Yale coach: James Jones, 26th season at Yale (397-312).
- Series history: Purdue and Yale have played three times, with the Boilermakers winning all three meetings (1902, 1962 and 2022). Purdue's most recent win over Yale came in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, defeating the Bulldogs 78-56.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 14; Yale is not ranked
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 13; Yale is not ranked
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 11; Yale is ranked No. 114.
Yale Bulldogs 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): John Poulakidas (20.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg); Bez Mbeng (16.5 ppg, 6.0 apg, 5.5 rpg); Nick Townsend (13.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 50% 3-pt.); Yassine Gharram (8.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Danny Wolf (14.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 1.3 bpg); Matt Knowling (11.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg); August Mahoney (7.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Isaac Celiscar (13.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.5 apg); Riley Fox (2.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (11.5 ppg, 11.0 apg, 5.0 rpg); Flether Loyer (18.5 ppg, 70% 3-point); Trey Kaufman-Renn (14.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg); Myles Colvin (9.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (5.0 ppg, 2.5 apg); Raleigh Burgess (2.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg); CJ Cox (1.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, likely out for season).
Meet the coaches
- James Jones, Yale: Jones is in his 26th season with Yale, one of the longest-tenured coaches in college basketball. He's enjoyed a wealth of success leading the program, winning six Ivy League regular season titles and three conference tournament championships. Yale has hit the 20-win mark seven times under Jones and has played in four NCAA Tournaments, two NITs and two CIT Tournaments. Jones is approaching 400 career wins, sitting at 396 entering Monday's contest against Purdue. Jones is a four-time Ivy League Coach of the Year, earning the honor in 2015, 2016, 2020 and 2023. He took over at Yale in 1999. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Albany (1990-95), Yale (1995-97) and Ohio (1997-99).
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
