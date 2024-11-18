How to Watch No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 15 Marquette
No. 6 Purdue will play another ranked opponent this week, traveling to Milwaukee to battle No. 15 Marquette. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
In this story:
SSS
How to watch No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 15 Marquette
- Who: No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0, 0-0 in Big Ten) vs. No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0, 0-0 in Big East).
- What: Nonconference game
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. (17,385)
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- TV Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst)
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE; SiriusXM channel 162 or 196.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackmon (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer)
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Marquette's 2023-24 season: Marquette concluded last year with a 27-10 record and a 14-6 mark in the Big East, tied for second in the league standings. The Golden Eagles reached the championship of the Big East Tournament and followed that up with a trip to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (450-203).
- Marquette coach: Shaka Smart, 4th season at Marquette (79-30).
- Series history: Purdue and Marquette have played 12 times, with the Boilermakers owning an impressive 11-1 record in the all-time series. Purdue and Marquette have played each of the last two seasons, with the Boilers winning at Mackey Arena in 2022 (75-70) and again in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii last season (78-75).
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 6; Marquette is ranked No. 15.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 6; Marquette is ranked No. 14
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 12; Marquette is ranked No. 21.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 3; Marquette is ranked No. 14.
Marquette Golden Eagles 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Kam Jones (24.0 ppg, 5.0 apg, 54.5% 3-pt); David Joplin (13.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.8 spg); Chase Ross (13.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.0 spg); Stevie Mitchell (11.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.3 spg); Ben Gold (7.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.3 bpg); Sean Jones (injured).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Tyler Kolek (15.3 ppg, 7.7 apg, 4.9 rpg); Oso Ighodaro (13.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.3 bpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Royce Parham (6.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.3 spg); Caedin Hamilton (3.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (15.5 ppg, 9.5 apg, 6.3 rpg); Flether Loyer (17.0 ppg, 2.8 apg, 70.6% 3-point); Trey Kaufman-Renn (18.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg); Myles Colvin (7.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.8 ppg, 1.3 apg); Raleigh Burgess (2.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg); CJ Cox (6.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, likely out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Shaka Smart, Marquette: Smart is now in his fourth season at Marquette and 16th season overall as a head coach. Smart took the job at Marquette in 2021 and has enjoyed significant success since taking over. The Golden Eagles have reached the NCAA Tournament all three seasons under Smart, which includes a trip to the Sweet 16 last season. In 2022-23, Smart guided Marquette to a 29-7 record and a 17-3 mark in Big East play. The Golden Eagles won the Big East regular season title and followed it up with a Big East Tournament title. He was named the AP Coach of the Year after the incredible season. Prior to taking over at Marquette, Smart was the head coach at VCU (2009-15) and Texas (2015-21). His most memorable run came in during the 2010-11 season, when he guided VCU to the Final Four. Overall, Smart owns a coaching record of 350 and 172 and his teams have made 11 NCAA Tournament appearances.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE CATAPULTS IN RANKINGS: Purdue has jumped up to No. 6 in the Associated Press poll, seven spots ahead of where it was ranked a week ago. The Boilers are 4-0 and pulled off a huge win over Alabama on Friday. CLICK HERE
Published