How to Watch No. 8 Purdue vs. Maryland in Big Ten Clash
Purdue will host its first Big Ten game of the 2024-25 season on Sunday, welcoming Maryland into Mackey Arena. The two teams had very different experiences in their conference openers earlier this week.
Maryland will look to keep the momentum rolling after an impressive 83-59 victory over Ohio State on Wednesday to start Big Ten play 1-0. Purdue, on the other hand, is hoping for a bounce-back performance after dropping an 81-70 decision to Penn State.
It should make for an interesting matchup in West Lafayette on Sunday. Here's how you can watch.
How to Watch No. 8 Purdue vs. Maryland
- Who: No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers (7-2, 0-1 in Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (8-1, 1-0 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Sunday, Dec. 8 at noon ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876).
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE; SiriusXM 158 or 195.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackmon (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Maryland's 2023-24 season: Maryland finished last season with a 16-17 overall record, which included a 7-13 mark in Big Ten play. The Terrapins reached the second round of the Big Ten Tournament but did not make a postseason appearance.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (454-205).
- Maryland coach: Kevin Willard, 3rd season at Maryland (46-31).
- Series record: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Maryland 9-6.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 8; Maryland is not ranked.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 7; Maryland is not ranked.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 19; Maryland is ranked No. 20.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 31; Maryland is ranked No. 14.
Maryland Terrapins 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Julian Reese (13.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.0 bpg); DeShawn Harris-Smith (4.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.2 apg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Jahmir Young (20.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.2 apg); Donta Scott (11.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.1apg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Derik Queen (16.6 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.6 apg); Ja'Kobi Gillespie (13.7 ppg, 3.1 apg, 1.6 spg); Rodney Rice (12.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.1 apg); Selton Miguel (9.6 ppg, 1.6 apg); Tafara Gapare (6.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.1 bpg); Jay Young (3.9 ppg, 1.8 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (12.0 ppg, 8.7 apg, 4.9 rpg); Flether Loyer (13.9 ppg, 2.0 apg, 54.5% 3-point); Trey Kaufman-Renn (18.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.6 apg); Myles Colvin (7.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Cam Heide (6.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 52.4% 3-pt).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg); CJ Cox (4.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, likely out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Kevin Willard, Maryland: Kevin Willard is in his third season at Maryland and his 18th year overall as a head coach. Willard actually began his coaching career at the NBA level, joining the Boston Celtics staff as an assistant in 1997. He was then an assistant coach at Louisville from 2001-07 before getting his first opportunity as a head coach at Iona. He spent three seasons with the Gaels before landing job at Seton Hall in 2010. Willard spent 12 seasons at the helm at Seton Hall, posting a 225-161 career record and leading the Pirates to five NCAA Tournament appearances. Willard led Maryland to an NCAA Tournament appearance in his first year (2022-23), but the Terrapins struggled in the 2023-24 campaign, finishing with a 16-17 record.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
