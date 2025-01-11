How to Watch No. 20 Purdue vs. Nebraska
Purdue returns home to Mackey Arena this weekend, hoping to get revenge on a fiesty Nebraska team that defeated the top-ranked Boilermakers in their lone meeting during the 2023-24 season.
The Boilers enter Sunday's matchup having won four straight games, which includes three consecutive Big Ten matchups. Nebraska comes into West Lafayette with a 12-3 record, but dropped a tough overtime game to Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena earlier this week.
Last season, the Huskers defeated Purdue 88-72 in Lincoln. Can they pull off another upset? Or will the Boilermakers be locked in and ready to get their fifth straight win?
Here's everything to know about Sunday's Big Ten clash.
How to Watch No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Who: No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers (12-4, 4-1 in Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Sunday, Jan. 12 at noon ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Channel 161 or 195; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer)
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Nebraska's 2023-24 season: Nebraska closed out the season with a 23-11 record and a 12-8 mark in Big Ten play, tying for third in the Big Ten standings. The Huskers earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, making their first trip to March Madness since the 2013-14 campaign.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (459-207).
- Nebraska coach: Fred Hoiberg, 6th season at Nebraska (75-97).
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Nebraska 20-7.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 20; Nebraska is not ranked.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 19; Nebraska is not ranked.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 16; Nebraska is ranked No. 34.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 21; Nebraska is ranked No. 38.
Nebraska Cornhuskers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Brice Williams (19.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 41% 3-pt); Juwan Gary (11.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.3 spg); Sam Hoiberg (3.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.5 spg); Rienk Mast (injured, out for season).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Keisei Tominaga (15.1 ppg, 37.6% 3-pt); CJ Wilcher (7.7 ppg, 39.4% 3-pt); Josiah Allick (7.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.3 apg); Jamarques Lawrence (6.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.5 apg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Connor Essegian (11.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 40.7% 3-pt); Rollie Worster (8.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.7 apg); Andrew Morgan (8.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg); Berke Buyuktuncel (7.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.1 spg); Braxton Meah (3.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (15.4 ppg, 8.9 apg, 4.7 rpg, 2.1 spg); Fletcher Loyer (13.9 ppg, 1.8 apg, 45.5% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (17.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.3 apg); Myles Colvin (5.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Cam Heide (5.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Caleb Furst (4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg); CJ Cox (5.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska: Hoiberg is in his sixth season at Nebraska, coming off his best season in Lincoln in 2023-24. The Huskers finished with a 23-11 record and earned the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Nebraska also reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign. Hoiberg had some tough years to start, posting just a 24-67 record through his first three seasons. But the Huskers have finished .500 or better each of the last two years and have gotten off to a strong start this year. Prior to taking over at Nebraska, Hoiberg was the coach of the NBA's Chicago Bulls from 2015-19. He was also the head coach at Iowa State, his alma mater, from 2010-15, leading the Cyclones to a 115-56 record and four NCAA Tournament appearances. Hoiberg is also a former NBA player, having stops with the Indiana Pacers (1995-99), Chicago Bulls (1999-2003) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2003-05).
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
