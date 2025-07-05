How to Watch Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen in USA's Semifinal Game in FIBA U19 World Cup
Team USA is hoping to improve to 6-0 on Saturday and punch its ticket to the championship game of the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen and his team will return to action Saturday afternoon, playing New Zealand in the semifinal round.
USA and New Zealand are scheduled for a 2 p.m. ET tipoff from Switzerland. The game will air on FIBA TV's YouTube channel. The winner will advance to the championship game and will play the winner of the Slovenia-Germany semifinal game.
USA advanced to the semifinal round after a thrilling 108-102 win over Canada in the quarterfinal round. New Zealand defeated Switzerland 84-70 to reach this stage of the bracket.
Jacobsen only played five minutes in USA's win over Canada, finishing the game with two points, a rebound, and a blocked shot. Across five games, the Purdue center is averaging 6.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.
USA vs. New Zealand semifinal game (2 p.m. ET)
