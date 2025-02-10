How to Watch No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 20 Michigan: TV & Radio Info, Key Stats and More
As the Big Ten race heats up, a pivotal game between No. 7 Purdue and No. 20 Michigan is on the horizon. The Boilermakers currently lead the Wolverines by a half game in the league standings, with first place hanging in the balance on Tuesday night in Ann Arbor.
Tuesday night's game will be a rematch of a Jan. 24 clash between Purdue and Michigan. The Boilermakers had no trouble with the Wolverines in the first meeting, pulling out an impressive 91-64 victory at Mackey Arena. But revenge will be on Michigan's mind this week.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's Big Ten clash.
How to watch No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 20 Michigan
- Who: No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (19-5, 11-2 in Big Ten) vs. No. 20 Michigan Wolverines (18-5, 10-2 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. (12,707)
- TV: Peacock
- TV Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play); Robbie Hummel (analyst); Carolina Pineda (reporter).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Channel 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Michigan's 2023-24 season: Michigan concluded the year with an 8-24 record and went just 3-17 in Big Ten play, finishing last in the conference. At the end of the year, the Michigan athletic department decided to move on from head coach Juwan Howard after five seasons.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (466-208).
- Michigan coach: Dusty May, 1st season at Michigan (18-5).
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Michigan 94-75.
First meeting
Purdue 91, Michigan 64 (Jan. 24 in West Lafayette, Ind.) — It was a wire-to-wire victory for Purdue, who throttled Michigan in Mackey Arena during the team's Hammer Down Cancer Game. It started on the opening possession, when Braden Smith stole a Tre Donaldson pass and raced down to the other end for an easy layup to give the Boilermakers an early 2-0 lead. By the 11:18 mark of the first half, Purdue owned a 29-9 advantage and the Wolverines could never really get back into the game. The Boilers led by as many as 30 points and cruised to a big win in mid-January.
Purdue's Braden Smith finished the game with 24 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points and made five 3-pointers. Trey Kaufman-Renn added 15 points and CJ Cox gave the Boilermakers 11 points.
Michigan's Vlad Goldin led the team with 15 points and six rebounds. Roddy Gayle Jr., Tre Donaldson and Nimari Burnett all scored 11 points for the Wolverines.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 7; Michigan is ranked No. 20.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 7; Michigan is ranked No. 17.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 7; Michigan is ranked No. 20.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 8; Michigan is ranked No. 18.
Michigan Wolverines 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Will Tschetter (6.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 39.3% 3-pt); Nimari Burnett (10.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 42.7% 3-pt).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Dug McDaniel (16.3 ppg, 4.7 apg, 3.7 rpg, 1.1 spg); Olivier Nkamhoua (14.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.7 apg); Terrance Williams II (12.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Tarris Reed Jr. (9.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.4 bpg); Jaelin Llewellyn (5.2 ppg,1.2 rpg); Tray Jackson (5.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Vlad Goldin (15.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.6 bpg, 50% 3-pt); Tre Donaldson (13.0 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.5 rpg, 41.3% 3-pt); Danny Wolf (12.7 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.6 bpg); Roddy Gayle Jr. (10.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.8 apg); Sam Walters (5.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg); LJ Cason (4.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Rubin Jones (3.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (16.1 ppg, 8.8 apg, 4.6 rpg, 2.6 spg); Fletcher Loyer (13.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 45.8% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (18.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.4 apg); Myles Colvin (5.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Cam Heide (4.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg); Caleb Furst (5.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg); CJ Cox (6.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Dusty May, Michigan: May is in his first season at Michigan, arriving in Ann Arbor after spending the previous six years as the coach at Florida Atlantic. May had tremendous success in Boca Raton, highlighted by his team's run to the Final Four in 2023. That year, the Owls finished with a 35-4 record. Last season, he guided FAU to a 25-9 mark and a second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. During his six seasons at Florida Atlantic, he compiled a 126-69 record. May is an Indiana native and went to college Indiana University, where he was a student manager under Bob Knight. Following his days at IU, May went into coaching, getting his first Division I assistant job at Eastern Michigan in 2005. He's also had stops at Murray State (2006-07), UAB (2007-09), Louisiana Tech (2009-15) and Florida (2015-18) before becoming a head coach.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
Related Big Ten stories
NORTHWESTERN LOSES LEACH: Northwestern guard Jalen Leach has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season after suffering an ACL injury. He was averaging 14.3 points per game. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN STANDINGS: Purdue returned to the top of the Big Ten standings last week and are in position to win a third straight Big Ten title. But a tough stretch lies ahead. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN STANDINGS: Purdue returned to the top of the Big Ten standings last week and are in position to win a third straight Big Ten title. But a tough stretch lies ahead. CLICK HERE