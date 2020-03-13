Indiana High School Tournament Gets Postponed

BoilermakersCountry
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana High School Athletic Association postponed its boys basketball tournament on Friday after dozens of school systems around the state closed their doors for several weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike the NCAA, which canceled it's men's and women 's national tournaments on Thursday, the IHSAA is simply postponing its event for now, hoping to be able to play the remaining games in its four classes sometime down the road.

"Due to the number of schools closing after (Friday) for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled,'' IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox said in a statement. "Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately.''

Friday's move came just a few days after the IHSAA had planned to play the event without spectators, allowing only team personnel, school administrators and immediate family, and capping the total list at 75 people for each school.

The first moves Friday morning came when venues had to be changed. For instance, Greensburg High School now has a no visitors policy because of the COVID-19 scare, so that meant they could no longer host the Class 3A regional. It was moved to Danville.

But a few hours later, the IHSAA pumped the brakes even further and opted to wait for a future date to continue the event.

There are 16 teams remaining in all four classes, so four games still need to be played for each team to determine the four state champions. Purdue commit Caleb Furst and his Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian teammates will have to wait to chase their title dreams.

Most of the schools around the state that decided to close are wrapping weeks away from the building around spring breaks, and many students may not be back on campuses until early April.

IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox gave no timeline in his Friday statement.

