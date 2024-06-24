List of Every Purdue Basketball Player Selected in the NBA Draft
The Purdue basketball program is no stranger to the NBA Draft. A total of 49 former Boilermakers have heard their names called during the event. Who will be the next?
Nine players have been selected during the Matt Painter era, which began during the 2005-06 season. Below is the complete list of Purdue's all-time NBA Draft selections:
2022: Jaden Ivey
- 1st round, 5th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons
2019: Carsen Edwards
- 2nd round, 33rd overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers (traded to the Boston Celtics)
2018: Vince Edwards
- 2nd round, 52nd overall pick by the Houston Rockets
2017: Caleb Swanigan
- 1st round, 26th overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers
2016: A.J. Hammons
- 2nd round, 46th overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks
2012: Robbie Hummel
- 2nd round, 58th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves
2011: JaJuan Johnson
- 1st round, 27th overall pick by the New Jersey Nets (traded to the Boston Celtics)
2011: E'Twaun Moore
- 2nd round, 55th overall pick by the Boston Celtics
2007: Carl Landry
- 2nd round, 31st overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics (traded to the Houston Rockets)
2000: Brian Cardinal
- 2nd round, 44th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons
1995: Cuonzo Martin
- 2nd round, 57th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks (traded to the Vancouver Grizzlies)
1994: Glenn Robinson
- 1st round, 1st overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks
1991: Jimmy Oliver
- 2nd round, 39th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers
1990: Stephen Scheffler
- 2nd round, 39th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets
1988: Everette Stephens
- 2nd round, 31st overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers (traded to the Indiana Pacers)
1988: Todd Mitchell
- 2nd round, 43rd overall pick by the Denver Nuggets
1987: Doug Lee
- 2nd round, 35th overall pick by the Houston Rockets
1984: Jim Rowinski
- 4th round, 86th overall pick by the Utah Jazz
1983: Russell Cross
- 1st round, 6th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors
1982: Keith Edmonson
- 1st round, 10th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks
1982: Mike Searce
- 9th round, 192nd overall pick by the Indiana Pacers
1981: Brian Walker
- 6th round, 128th overall pick by the Kansas City Kings
1980: Joe Barry Carroll
- 1st round, 1st overall pick by the Golden State Warriors
1980: Arnette Hallman
- 2nd round, 46th overall pick by the Boston Celtics
1979: Jerry Sichting
- 4th round, 82nd overall pick by the Golden State Warriors
1978: Walter Jordan
- 4th round, 84th overall pick by the New Jersey Nets
1978: Eugene Parker
- 5th round, 108th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs
1977: Tom Scheffler
- 6th round, 117th overall pick by the Indiana Pacers
1976: Bruce Parkinson
- 9th round, 155th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers
1975: John Garrett
- 6th round, 107th overall pick by the Washington Bullets
1974: Frank Kendrick
- 3rd round, 4th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors
1972: Bob Ford
- 5th round, 74th overall pick by the New York Knicks
1972: William Franklin
- 7th round, 110th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors
1971: Larry Weatherford
- 5th round, 83rd overall pick by the Chicago Bulls
1970: Rick Mount
- 8th round, 132nd overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers
1969: Herman Gilliam
- 1st round, 8th overall pick by the Cincinnati Royals
1969: Billy Keller
- 7th round, 87th overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks
1966: Dave Schellhase
- 1st round, 10th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls
1966: George Grams
- 11th round, 95th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers
1962: Terry Dischinger
- 2nd round, 8th overall pick by the Chicago Zephyrs
1959: Wilson Eison
- 4th round, 26th overall pick by the Minneapolis Lakers
1959: Willie Merriweather
- 8th round, 59th overall pick by the St. Louis Hawks
1956: Joe Sexton
- Selected by the New York Knicks
1952: Pete Brewster
- Selected by the Milwaukee Hawks
1952: Carl McNulty
- Selected by the Milwaukee Hawks
1950: Andy Butchko
- Selected by the Minneapolis Lakers
1950: Howie Williams
- Selected by the Minneapolis Lakers
1947: Ed Ehlers
- Selected by the Boston Celtics
1947: Paul Hoffman
- Selected by the Toronto Huskies